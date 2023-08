War Correspondent aiming to fire for in-form yard

Percy has potential to be in the shake-up

No. 20 War Correspondent (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: R. P. Cody, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 118

I ride War Correspondent for Ray Cody in the opening race on Friday, the Guinness Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle, and he goes there with a good chance in a race that is always very competitive.

He was unlucky at Kilbeggan the last day, he just slipped on landing over the fourth last flight and that was the end of that. I've schooled him since and he has schooled very well.

He won his maiden hurdle on good ground, so he won't mind if the ground dries up a little. Ray is very happy with him, and Ray's horses are in super form, he had a double at Gowran Park there on Saturday.

No. 8 Percy Warner (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 129

Percy Warner goes in the Guinness Galway Blazers Handicap Chase. He ran well at Naas in January over two-and-a-half miles. He was just staying on nicely behind Aaron's Day when he made a mistake at the final fence. That ended any chance he had of catching the leader.

He hasn't won yet over fences, but he has been running to a good level, and he has run in just four chases, so he has the potential to improve. He wouldn't want the ground to dry up too much, but he seems to be in good form at home and I hope that he can be in the shake-up.