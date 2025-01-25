Rachael Blackmore Fairyhouse Saturday Rides: Koktail Divin can put up another good performance

Rachael Blackmore has three rides at Fairyhouse on Saturday

Koktail Divin can put up another bold performance

Champagne Mahler has conditions to suit

Champagne Mahler will be having his first run in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday, and we hope that he can run well.

He won a handicap hurdle at Gowran's Thyestes Chase meeting around this time last year, and he ran a nice race on his chasing debut at Tipperary in April to finish third in a beginners' chase behind Pinkerton, who went on to win the Galway Plate during the summer.

Both of those runs were on soft or heavy ground. It looks like it's going to be testing at Fairyhouse too, so conditions should suit, and we hope that he can go well.

Mystical Goddess won her maiden hurdle well in Clonmel in October on her first run for Henry. She's a point-to-point winner, and that was a good start to her career on the track.

She was a little disappointing last time in a Grade 3 race at Down Royal in early November. We know that she is better than that. She has been going well at home, and we hope that she can bounce back to form now.

I'm really looking forward to riding Koktail Divin again in the two-mile maiden hurdle. He ran a really good race in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas on his first run for Henry, he went down by just a half a length to Kaid D'Authie and he was well clear of the rest.

This looks like a good maiden hurdle, as it often is, it has been won by some good horses in the last few years. But Koktail Divin is a beautiful horse, he came out of Leopardstown really well and we're hoping that he can put up another good performance.

Timeform Verdict

Of Rachael Blackmore's three rides at Fairyhouse on Saturday, it is Koktail Divin who makes the most appeal. He showed a near-useful level of form in bumpers when trained in France by Alain Couetil last season, winning two of his three starts in that sphere, and he looked a good prospect when sent hurdling by new connections when runner-up to a Willie Mullins-trained rival at Leopardstown last month.

That was his first start for nine months, and he loomed up looking threatening entering the straight but he found another promising sort - who had the benefit of previous experience - too strong. There should be plenty of improvement in him now and he shouldn't be long in opening his account in this sphere.

