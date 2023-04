Two chances for Rachael at Downpatrick on Sunday

13:40 - Crumb Of Comfort

I'm off to Downpatrick on Sunday where I ride Crumb Of Comfort in the opening maiden hurdle.

We were really happy with her debut at Fairyhouse in January, when she kept on well to finish third behind Hauturiere and Emily Roebling. The form of that race has worked out well since too with the winner winning a listed race next time and finishing second in the Grade 3 Shannon Spray Hurdle at Limerick.

No. 11 Crumb Of Comfort (Ire) EXC 2.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

Crumb Of Comfort was disappointing last time at Punchestown though. We don't know why. She just couldn't go with them when they quickened at the second last. She didn't take the step forward that we hoped she would.

She seems to be in good form now again, she seems happy and she has been working well. We're still learning about her, so hopefully she can put her run at Punchestown behind her. She is a really likeable mare, she's a full sister to Atlantic Fairy, so hopefully she can get back on track now.

This is a decent maiden hurdle, Smooth Player went close at Navan last time and Law Ella has finished second in three of her four hurdle races, but I hope that Crumb Of Comfort can run a good race.

Hope that he can take another step forward

14:50 - Tipp For Mac

I ride Tipp For Mac in the two and a quarter mile handicap hurdle for Tom Cooper. I have never sat on Tipp For Mac before, but he ran well for a long way in a good maiden hurdle at the Listowel Festival in September, and he wasn't beaten far last time at Clonmel.

No. 4 Tipp For Mac (Ire) EXC 2.5 Trainer: Thomas Cooper, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 102

He led from early there, he only gave best after he landed awkwardly over the second last flight, and he was just caught for second place close home.

That was just his fourth run over hurdles, so I hope that he can take another step forward now. He is by Walk In The Park, out of a half-sister to The Dabbler, he is a nice ride to pick up for Tom Cooper, and I hope that he can go well.

