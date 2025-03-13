Rachael Blackmore Cheltenham Day 3: Bob Olinger should not be underestimated in Stayers Hurdle

Cheltenham Day 3 Superboost

I ride Air Of Entitlement in the opening race on Thursday, the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

She's a lovely mare. She was impressive in winning her point-to-point and she was impressive again in winner her bumper at Cork on her first run for Henry. She won her maiden hurdle then on her first run over hurdles at Down Royal on St Stephen's Day.

She hasn't run since, so she goes into the race fresh and well. She is dropping down in trip, from two and a half miles the last day to two miles and one furlong here, but that shouldn't be an issue for her. She has lots of pace. She's an exciting mare to have in the yard, and I'm looking forward to seeing how she gets on.

Envoi Allen is back for the Ryanair Chase again. He loves Cheltenham. He won the Champion Bumper and the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle, and he won the Ryanair Chase in 2023 and finished second in the race last year.

He never seems to run well at Kempton, so you can draw a line through his run in the King George. I know that he's 11 but, riding him out in Cheltenham this week, he doesn't ride like an 11-year-old. It's an exciting race, but he's in great form and I'm looking forward to it.

Bob Olinger has a brilliant record at Cheltenham too. He's three for three there, and he goes to the Stayers' Hurdle in great order.

I do think that, over three miles, the better ground is going to help him. It's a competitive race, but he's a very talented horse, and one who shouldn't be under-estimated.

Timeform Verdict: Rachael Blackmore's best chance on day three is...

Rachael Blackmore doesn't have any outstanding chances on Thursday, though Envoi Allen's Cheltenham Festival record means he is entitled to respect in the Ryanair Chase.

Envoi Allen is a three-time Festival winner having won the Champion Bumper in 2019, the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in 2020 and the Ryanair in 2023. He has also finished third in the Champion Chase in 2022 and runner-up in the Ryanair last year.

However, he was already on the retreat when unseating in the King George last time and has a rather up-and-down profile, so others look to hold stronger claims, notably last season's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File. Fact To File has been running well this winter and doesn't have Galopin des Champs to contend with here.