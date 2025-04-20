Rachael Blackmore Bank Holiday Monday Rides: Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National shake up

Rachael Blackmore has five rides at Fairyhouse on Monday

Harry Des Ongrais can be in the Irish Grand National mix

Heart Wood is well in at the weights

I ride Wonleg in the opening novice handicap hurdle. He won well on his debut over hurdles at Roscommon in September on yielding ground. He came from off a strong pace and he kept on well.

He hasn't run since he finished third of four in the Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas in November, but he's in good form at home.

He's a nicely bred horse, he's from the family of high-class staying hurdler Bannow Bay, and we're looking forward to seeing how he goes.

I ride Its Bilbo in the Grade 2 four-year-olds' hurdle. He's a really nice horse, he kept on well to win his maiden hurdle on soft ground on his first run for Henry at Punchestown in November.

He put up a nice performance last time too when he was only just beaten in a four-year-olds' hurdle at Limerick last month.

That was his first run back since Christmas, so hopefully he can improve again for it. He will handle these conditions, and hopefully he'll run a big race.

It was good to pick up the ride on Hamsiyann for Tony Martin in this competitive handicap hurdle. I have never ridden him before, but he is a talented horse.

He finished second in the Chester Plate on the flat at Chester last May, and he was impressive in winning a handicap hurdle at Cheltenham in November on his next run.

The second horse from that race won a good handicap hurdle at Cheltenham on Wednesday off a much higher mark.

You can draw a line through his run at Aintree two weeks ago, as he was badly hampered at the first turn, he was lucky not to be brought down. He's only five and he's lightly raced over hurdles, so hopefully he can run well.

Heart Wood ran a brilliant race in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham to finish second behind Fact To File.

He's a classy horse, he won the Leopardstown Chase last season and he finished fourth in the Irish Gold Cup earlier this season, and he is well in at the weights here.

He has come out of Cheltenham very well, he's in great form, and I'm really looking forward to riding him here.

Easter Monday is Irish Grand National day, the highlight of the racing calendar in Ireland, a race that everyone in the weigh room wants to win. I'm delighted to be on Harry Des Ongrais, he's a lovely horse who is lightly raced and who has been progressing nicely.

He has had his few little problems along the way, so connections have had to be very patient with him, but he got off the mark over fences in Gowran in February, he did it really well, and he was good second behind Fun Fun Fun the last day in Limerick. We're looking forward to him here.

This is obviously a step up in trip for him, but I think he should have no problem with it. He'll love the soft ground, and we're looking forward to seeing what he does. Hopefully he can be in the shake-up.

Timeform Verdict - Heart Wood to take all the beating

Heart Wood was no match for Fact To File in the Ryanair Chase but he posted a high-class effort to prove clear best of the rest, drawing away from Envoi Allen and Protektorat, the last two winners of the race.

That form is the best on offer here and he is also suited by the terms of this race, so this looks like an excellent opportunity. He is 10 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.