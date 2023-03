Three runners for Rachael Blackmore on Saturday

Looking forward to riding him

13:25 - Raglan Road

I ride Raglan Road in the first race at Gowran Park on Saturday, the first division of the two-mile maiden hurdle. He ran well on his racecourse debut at Limerick after Christmas and was staying on behind Foxy Girl when he fell at the second last flight.

He was unfortunate to fall, but he seems to be none the worse for it. He has schooled well since. He seems like a nice horse and I am looking forward to riding him.

No. 8 Raglan Road (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Lovely big mare has been schooling well

14:35 - Lantry Lady

Langtry Lady is an interesting newcomer. She is a well-bred mare, by Saint Des Saints and out of a half-sister to Annie Power. She is a lovely big mare, and she has been schooling well at home.

She hasn't run yet, so she should improve for this experience, but she has been working nicely at home. We'll learn more about her here, but I hope that she can run a nice race.

No. 9 Lantry Lady (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Doesn't lack pace and 2.5 mile trip should be fine

16:20 - Ain't That A Shame

Ain't That A Shame is unlucky not to have got his win on the board over fences before now. He was caught in a beginners' chase at Navan over a year ago, and he was only beaten by The Big Dog in the Munster National last October when he made a mistake at the final fence.

Then he was only run down on the run-in in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, a race I'd love to ride again.

He has a rating of 146, which is a high rating for a maiden chaser, so hopefully he can get his win on the board now. He has been running over further, but he doesn't lack pace, and this two-and-a-half mile trip should be fine for him.

Gars De Sceaux could come on for his first run back after a break last time, and Macs Charm ran well over this course and distance last month, they are dangers, but I hope that Ain't That A Shame can go well.