Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: What next for Bravemansgame

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls sent out a big team across the weekend at Ascot and Wetherby and managed to come away with a nice winner in the bumper at the Berkshire track.

Bravemansgame could take different route after Charlie Hall second

The big race of the day on Saturday was the Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby where Bravemansgame was looking to land the event for a second time, but again came up short in second.

Nicholls commented on the performance and said: "I think he ran a good race and just was not good enough on the day. No excuses really.

"He was ready and had been away, just because some of ours had needed the run that did not apply to him, he was well ready.

"It is a difficult one really, I will have a chat with Brian and it might be we will have to think of something different now with him.

"He's in the Coral Gold Cup which is an option and a race I have always thought might suit him. It can often suit classier horses carrying a bit more weight and we still have the King George to consider.

"Harry was half wondering wondering if he put everything into it on Saturday and whether he wants a pair of blinkers on just to sharpen him up a little bit.

"He has had some hard races over the years and it is whether he is just thinking about it a tad I don't know.

"I must admit I thought he would win on Saturday."

On whether the King George was still a viable option for the Grade 1 winning chaser, Nicholls said: "It is not ruled out but on Saturday's performance he would have to improve a fair bit to win a King George but he might well do.

"I will have to talk with Brian and we will make a plan. Like I said he is in the Coral Gold Cup and we might have to think outside the box and do something different with him.

"He has come out the race well, he ate up everything Saturday no excuses like that and he seemed very well, so we will just see.

Kajikia to improve again after bumper victory

Kajikia was Paul's sole success on Saturday landing the bumper on his first racecourse start and Nicholls was very happy with his performance and explained he should improve again for that run.

The Ditcheat handler said: "Lovely horse and Jay (Tidball) rides him every day at home.

"He is not the easiest to deal with at home as he has been a bit of a Jack the lad but he was given a great ride, dropped him in and then just got there at the right time.

"What I liked best of all was that he could not pull him up afterwards. He is a horse I think will improve so much for that.

"That was the first time he had ever left the place (Ditcheat) and with a bit of luck he will improve and might go for the Listed bumper at Ascot in December."

Greatwood Hurdle could now take a back seat for Afadil

Afadil improved from his seasonal debut at Chepstow to finish fourth on Saturday in the competitive Lavazza Handicap Hurdle but Nicholls may aim him elsewhere than his intended next target of the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting.

He added: "I am open minded to be honest with you (when it comes to the Greatwood).

"It just striked me that on Saturday all of his best runs have come on a flat track.

"He could go to Musselburgh at Christmas on New Year's Day in a race that seems to suit him quite well.

"He had a hard enough race on Saturday so I am not sure about the Greatwood, but we will have a think about that and perhaps find something else for him."