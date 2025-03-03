Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Kandoo Kid and Cheltenham Festival latest
Watch the Monday morning episode of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries and see the Betfair ambassador update date us on Kandoo Kid's Grand National plans and a gallop for runners at next week's Cheltenham Festival...
Newbury run was good Grand National prep for Kandoo Kid
Ginnys Destiny impressed ahead of Cheltenham Festival run
Nicholls talks plans for Cheltenham Festival and Aintree
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries - New Episode
An update on how Grand National contender, Kandoo Kid, came out of Saturday's race and reflections on a racecourse gallop for just some of Team Ditcheat's Cheltenham contenders with @Betfairbarry and @PFNicholls pic.twitter.com/r5C54I5myk-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) March 3, 2025
Paul Nicholls said he was "chuffed" with the way Kandoo Kid came out of his run at Newbury on Saturday and is looking forward to getting him ready for the Grand National in five weeks.
The Betfair Ambassador said: "He looks fantastic. He had a nice run round on Saturday. They went a bit quick for him. It wasn't a racecourse gallop as such but the two-and-a-half was always going to be a bit sharp for him. He ran well and jumped well.
"Now we have five weeks to get him as we really want [for the Grand National at Aintree on 5 April]."
Cheltenham Festival final preparations
The yard are finalising preparations for next week's Cheltenham Festival and some of Paul updated viewers on a racecourse gallop that some of his runners were put through on Friday.
"Ginny's Destiny [which will run in the Plate on day three of the Festival] went very nicely," said Paul. "I was thrilled with him. He just took a while to get back to himself after some tough races.
"No Drama This End [who will run in the Champion Bumper on day two] went very nicely... The ground is drying up a little bit and I am pleased about that.
"We are where we need to be. I am very happy with my runners and am looking forward to next week."
"As for this week, I will run Regent's Stroll at Wincanton on Thursday. That will be a stepping stone for him to Aintree.
"I will also put a couple in the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday."
This week Paul Nicholls will take part in the Betfair Cheltenham preview which you can listen to on Thursday.
This is a condensed summary of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries. Watch the latest episode now to hear the full conversation and read Paul's exclusive preview of his runners every week on Betting.Betfair.
