Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Kandoo Kid and Cheltenham Festival latest

Paul Nicholls said he was "chuffed" with the way Kandoo Kid came out of his run at Newbury on Saturday and is looking forward to getting him ready for the Grand National in five weeks.

The Betfair Ambassador said: "He looks fantastic. He had a nice run round on Saturday. They went a bit quick for him. It wasn't a racecourse gallop as such but the two-and-a-half was always going to be a bit sharp for him. He ran well and jumped well.

"Now we have five weeks to get him as we really want [for the Grand National at Aintree on 5 April]."

Cheltenham Festival final preparations

The yard are finalising preparations for next week's Cheltenham Festival and some of Paul updated viewers on a racecourse gallop that some of his runners were put through on Friday.

"Ginny's Destiny [which will run in the Plate on day three of the Festival] went very nicely," said Paul. "I was thrilled with him. He just took a while to get back to himself after some tough races.

"No Drama This End [who will run in the Champion Bumper on day two] went very nicely... The ground is drying up a little bit and I am pleased about that.

"We are where we need to be. I am very happy with my runners and am looking forward to next week."

"As for this week, I will run Regent's Stroll at Wincanton on Thursday. That will be a stepping stone for him to Aintree.

"I will also put a couple in the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday."

This week Paul Nicholls will take part in the Betfair Cheltenham preview which you can listen to on Thursday.

