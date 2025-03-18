Paul Nicholls

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Caldwell Potter will step up to three miles at Aintree

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls

In the first Ditcheat Diaries since Caldwell Potter gave Paul Nicholls his 50th Cheltenham Festival winner, the Betfair ambassador discusses what's next for the team...

  • Awesome Caldwell Potter will go to Aintree next

  • Fiftieth Cheltenham winner is milestone in Nicholls' career

  • Ditcheat enjoyed three more winners at the weekend

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries

Paul Nicholls enjoyed more winners at the weekend after Caldwell Potter gave him his 50th Cheltenham Festival victory and the career milestone was where he got started on Ditcheat Diaries with Lauren Hayhoe. 

"It was a fantastic win... He just galloped [his rivals] into the ground and his jumping was bloody awesome. He has come out of the race well and I am quite keen to step him up to three miles at Aintree. 

"When I started [as a trainer], I never dreamed that I would have one Cheltenham winner, let alone 50. It has been a fantastic journey, my career. I feel very lucky.

"I think this is only the start for Caldwell Potter. If we can keep him right, and keep learning him, we will have a lot of fun with him next season."

Weekend winners maintain Ditcheat momentum

There was no rest for Team Ditcheat, with runners at Kempton and Uttoxeter on Saturday, including three winners.

They included Red Risk at Uttoxeter and Paul said: "He is 10-years-old now. I thought he was slightly on the decline but he has come on. I think his owners must be delighted.

Jena d'Oudairies was one of two winners for Team Ditcheat at Chepstow on Sunday and Paul comments about her jumping.

He said: "She is quite green with her jumping. She has never been a natural. She would have won at Taunton if she had jumped fluently. With a horse like her you do plenty of practice and it will come with time. She has just been a slow-learner but it will come.

Paul is delighted with the season so far and optimistic about his chances of reaching another milestone.

"I think we have had 82 winners [this season]. If we can crack the 100, which I believe we can, I will be delighted."

The conversation has been condensed for clarity. Listen to the podcast to hear Paul's full comments and read his exclusive Betfair column from Friday to get his thoughts on this weekend's runners.

