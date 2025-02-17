Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Review of the weekend and thoughts with Michael O'Sullivan's family
Paul starts this week's Ditcheat Diary by paying tribute to Michael O'Sullivan and the risk that all jockeys take when going out to ride. Paul then reviews a good weekend for the yard before touching on his plans for the week ahead...
-
Paul pays tribute to Michael O'Sullivan and the bravery of jockeys
-
Delighted with Pic D'Orhy and Threeunderthrufive at Ascot
-
-
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries - New Episode
Thoughts very much with Michael O'Sullivan's family and friends
After the tragic passing of 24-year-old jockey Michael O'Sullivan on Sunday, Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, who suffered the loss of one of his own young jockeys, Keegan Kirby, last year, was quick to pay tribute and highlight the huge bravery and risk jockeys take every time they go out to ride.
Paul says, "It's a terribly sad time, it was awful news to hear that yesterday, it was a terrible accident. It just goes to show the risk these jockeys are taking every day they go out to ride, they deserve so much respect.
"With Keegan last year, we know what the family are going through and what it's like so our thoughts are with everybody concerned."
Chuffed to see Pic D'Orhy win Betfair Ascot Chase
Paul enjoyed his first Grade 1 success for a year when Pic D'Orhy put in a brilliant display to win the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday, and it's fair to say he was delighted with the victory.
Paul says, "We were chuffed to have that, it was our first Grade 1 for a year but inbetween that we've had ome good times, it' not all doom and gloom.
"I was thrilled with him on Saturday, I'd say it was a career best, he was just awesome. He put them to the sword early on and he won the race early on with the way he jumped and galloped.
"He's come out of it very well, he'll head off to Aintree now, that's the plan, we'll try and get him in the best form we can."
Paul was also delighted with Threeunderthrufive who was narrowly beaten in the Betfair Swinley Handicap Chase, and he's another horse likely to miss the Cheltenham Festival and go straight to Aintree.
Paul says, "He loves to be fresh, he ran a blinder, he only got beat a nose and was in front before and after the line, it's just the way it unfolded.
"If the ground is decent he'll run in the Grand National. He jumps well, stays well, was fourth in the Scottish National, he could run really well."
Paul then discusses the week ahead with the likes of Cheltenham Festival hope Shearer needing to qualify by finishing first or second at Taunton on Tuesday, before a big weekend at Kempton including Rubaud in the Pendle Novices' Chase, and Grand National hope Kandoo Kid in a valuable handicap chase.
This is a condensed summary of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries. Watch the latest episode now to hear the full conversation and read Paul's exclusive preview of his runners every week on Betting.Betfair.
