"I need to get a run into Afadil before the Greatwood (Hurdle), he was down to run at Chepstow two weeks ago but it was far too soft, this ground will be much better for him and whatever he does he will improve for the run."He's in good shape, he will improve a tad for the run but he is ready to roll.
"Jetronic is a nice horse. A big, strong scopey horse who has only had three runs in his life, two over hurdles and he has also won a chase back in the spring in France."He is a novice over fences in this country until the 1st December so we thought we would make the most of that and he seems to jump very nicely at home.
"Ginny's Destiny had good form last season, most of his form is on soft ground, so it is bit disappointing it has dried out at Cheltenham and we will need to check if we are happy about running him."He appears to go nicely at home, he jumps very well and we thought he would run well today, but we will just keep an eye on that ground."Lallygag is fit and well, we were going to go for the Silver Trophy the other week and we fancied him a little bit each way and I think he's got an each way chance again.
"He is probably as high as he wants to be with his handicap mark, hence that is why Freddie Gingell is taking off 7lb, but he is fit and ready to roll."
"I'd like to think Blueking d'Oroux would take a bit of beating, he improved massively last season after he had his wind operation, he won well at Ascot beating Afadil actually and then ran very well at Aintree, good ground should suit him nicely.
"The biggest thing with Hugos New Horse is to see whether he gets three miles, there is a very valuable race on Betfair Chase day worth £125,000 and I would like to aim him for that
"He won five races last year and is only rated 135 and I actually think he's got quite a tidy mark for what he actually achieved, so we are hopeful he will improve and run very well."Soir De Gala was a big baby last year, he's improved physically, he's had a wind op, it's a tough looking race but he worked nicely yesterday and he's got a chance."
Aintree is the focus for Paul on Sunday and, he holds two leading chances with Hitman in the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase and Inthewaterside goes in the Maiden Hurdle making his debut over flights."Hitman in the Old Roan Chase is 1lb lower than when he just got beat last year, he loves it round there and doesn't mind cut in the ground.
"A horse called Inthewaterside goes in the Maiden Hurdle, he won two bumpers last year and he looks a lovely horse, so it's quite exciting on Sunday."
