Just two runners for Paul on Saturday as he gears up to Aintree

Slower ground will also souit Banteer in the bumper

14:17 - Beau Balko

No. 2 Beau Balko (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He's progressive and has done well this season, winning twice and the form of his last victory in a handicap has since been boosted. He escapes a penalty as that was in a race for conditional jockeys and Angus Cheleda takes off a handy 5lbs.

Beau Balko needs to finish in the first four in this race to qualify for a £100,000 novice handicap hurdle final on the last day of the season at Sandown. He must have a decent chance on soft ground he enjoys.

17:12 - Banteer

No. 1 Banteer (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He made an encouraging debut in a bumper at Exeter in February, staying on strongly all the way to the line when finishing second to a useful type. The experience will not be lost on Banteer who is really a three miler for the future and will keep galloping all day.

Slower ground at Stratford will suit Banteer who has a nice bit of ability and will run well.