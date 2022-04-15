- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: -
Paul Nicholls: Top four finish the target at Newton Abbot on Saturday
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has just the one runner at Newton Abbot on Saturday, but it's an opportunity to take his horse to the novice championship final at Sandown...
"It’s a race we have won before with Getaway Trump in 2019 and with only six runners at Newton Abbot Knappers Hill should have no difficulty in qualifying."
Classy operator holds every chance
He's classy and if he finishes in the first four will qualify for the £100,000 novice championship final at Sandown on the last day of the season.
He won twice before finishing sixth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and I probably shouldn't have run him at Sandown last month when the ground turned very soft.
He didn't get home that day over two and a half miles and will be much happier dropping back in trip on good ground.
