Paul Nicholls: Three great chances at Newbury among my Tuesday runners

French recruit should go very well

Newbury 12:55 - Good Ball

He is a lovely, big chasing type who joined us a couple of months ago shortly after finishing second on his hurdles debut at Auteuil. On looks you would think Good Ball is a six-year-old and on what he has shown us at home and as long as he has acclimatised he should go very well getting the three-year-old allowance.

In great form and has a big chance

Newbury 14:05 - Calva d'Auge

He won impressively last time at Taunton ridden by our talented amateur Angus Cheleda. Although he has since been raised 4lbs to a mark of 136 he gets into this handicap with a nice, light weight and Angus claims a handy 7lbs. This is a slightly better race but the horse is in great form, loves the ground and has solid claims.

Big future and continues to please at home

Newbury 15:15 - Bravemansgame

I think the world of Bravemansgame who has a big future and won so impressively at this track a month ago over this trip. He has matured and strengthened, continues to please at home and I'm hopeful the soft ground at Newbury will not be a problem for him.

She's schooled well and is fit

Doncaster 13:45 - Cut The Mustard

This is her first run for us since arriving from Ireland where she earned a mark of 140 over fences. We gave Cut The Mustard a wind op in the summer, she has schooled well and is fit and ready to start in this Listed Mares' Chase. We will know more about her after this.

Track should play to his strengths

Doncaster 15:30 - Fast Buck

He is on a retrieval mission after falling at the second last at Hereford on his chasing debut 17 days ago when he looked set to win. He had jumped brilliantly up to that point and was full of running when he winged the fence and knuckled over on landing. Fast Buck was fine afterwards, and should put up a good show on a galloping track that ought to play to his strengths.



