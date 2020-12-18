To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Paul Nicholls: The more testing the better for Malaya in Betfair Exchange Trophy

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has three runners on Betfair Exchange Trophy day at Ascot

Paul Nicholls has just three runners on Saturday, but with the ground very testing at Ascot he has a big chance in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Hurdle...

"Best Chance. Malaya (ew) - 15:35. The deeper the better the chance of Malaya running another big race at Ascot."

Stiff Ascot track in his favour

12:40 - Hugos Other Horse

He is an out and out stayer who has been knocking on the door in his last two starts and is going to make a nice chaser next season. I'm sure he will win in his turn, and with the stiff nature of the track at Ascot very much in his favour I am expecting another good run from him.

Hoping he can get back on track

13:50 - Saint Sonnet

He had questions to answer returning to Cheltenham last Saturday but we didn't learn anything because he was effectively out of the race at an early stage after being hampered by a faller. Although Aidan Coleman gave him time to recover he had no chance from that point and sensibly pulled him up shortly after half way rather than give him a hard race for nothing. Saint Sonnet was fine afterwards and I'm hoping he can get back on track and run tidy after disappointing us on his previous start at Cheltenham in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

She's been trained with this race in mind

15:35 - Malaya

Conditions cannot be too testing for Malaya who is a smart mare, has decent form at Ascot and is only 2lbs higher than when she won the Imperial Cup at Sandown 21 months ago. She ran really well on her return this season at Ascot late in October, finishing a clear second to a more than useful type Kid Commando and I've been training her for a crack at this race since then.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Paul Nicholls

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles