A Betfair Hurdle entry on the cards

Watch Paul's rundown with Barry Orr below...

Tahmuras was terrific

It was a pleasing performance in the Tolworth on Saturday for Tahmuras, who travelled well throughout the race to pick up first place, having opened up at 3.02/1 when Paul first spoke about his chances on Friday.

After his victory, Paul said: "We're really pleased with Tahmuras and his progress. He can sharpen up his jumping a bit, but at Sandown on Saturday he travelled well despite making a little mistake at the last two. But a great performance, picked up from the back and won well."

"It was a good time actually, compared to last year, so we're very happy. He's got to progress again but he'll go straight to the Supreme now and he'll be very strong from the back I'm sure."

Back Tahmuras to win Supreme Hurdle at Cheltenham 11.0

Iceo to compete in the Betfair Hurdle

Elsewhere, the Betfair Hurdle entries are announced on Tuesday, where Paul will be looking to run Iceo after a solid second at Sandown after 315 days off.

Paul said: "He (Iceo) returned from a long time off after suffering a fracture, and it was always my idea to run him at Sandown on Saturday. It's (Betfair Hurdle) a race we like to win and whatever Iceo achieved on Saturday he'll improve loads for that. He'll be entered alongside a few others."

"I think Iceo has the right profile for the race. He was progressive last year, then he's not been able to go forward on that because of the injury."

"That run on Saturday was super. He hadn't been for a gallop beforehand. If the ground remains soft he'll be a lively outsider in my opinion."

Interested in hearing more from Paul? Click the link below to listen to his exclusive thoughts about the week ahead.