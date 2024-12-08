Paul Nicholls: Ginny's Destiny has come on for run and has a lovely chance

Two runners at Hungtindon for Paul on Sunday

Experienced Clotilda has a leading chance

Ginny's Destiny should get his ground and has a lovely chance

We bought Clotilda from France a couple a couple of months ago. She has settled in well and has already been placed several times over hurdles and fences on soft ground. Given her experience she must have a leading chance.

I don't think he ran his race on his seasonal return at Cheltenham and don't know why. But he has come on for the run, just as he did last year, needs soft ground which he should get at Huntingdon, is nicely in at the weights and has a lovely chance.

