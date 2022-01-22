Paul Nicholls: Tommy has everything in his favour at Lingfield

Left-handed Lingfield will suit

13:50, Il Ridoto

He won in great style over two miles at Newbury on Ladbroke Trophy day on his second start over fences then I was guilty of running him too quickly seven days later in the Grade1 Henry 111 Chase at Sandown. But at least we learned that day that he needs to be going left-handed so he should be fine at Lingfield. Il Ridoto is fresh and well again and has decent chances of bouncing back to form.

Miranda has her conditions

14:25, Miranda - (NON-RUNNER)

I was keeping her for a mares race at Doncaster next weekend but she needs soft ground which she is unlikely to get given the dry forecast. So Miranda goes instead for this valuable race which has attracted only a handful of runners.

No. 5 Miranda (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

With Goshen better racing the other way round and two of the others getting on in years it's definitely worth a shot with Miranda who is in the form of her life and won last time at Ludlow despite giving away 20 lengths at the start. Trip and ground are perfect for her.

Very good chance for the Master

15:00, Master Tommytucker

He ran arguably a career best when second to Lostintranslation at Newbury, giving weight to the winner while Dashel Drasher finished a long way behind them. I probably shouldn't have run him a fortnight later at Huntingdon as the race came a bit too soon after Newbury and he is definitely better going left handed.

Ever since then I've had my eye on this £150,000 chase for Master Tommytucker. He is nice and fresh and will be well suited by the ground and the trip. Very good chance.

Shearer on target?

16:08, Shearer

He has run with great promise on both starts over hurdles and the form of his last race at Newbury, when he was third, looks smart with the runner up Wonderwall winning easily at Doncaster next time. This contest looked the obvious target for Shearer once he was given an opening mark of 118 which seems very fair. He is improving and should be competitive in this novice handicap.