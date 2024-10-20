Paul Nicholls: Rubaud returns with a great chance at Kempton on Sunday

Seeyouinmydreams aims for three wins in a row

Beau Balko can run tidily if he relaxes

Conditions are ideal for Paul's best chance

She has won on both starts since a wind op and needs a sound surface which is why she didn't run in the final of a valuable series last month at Worcester once the ground turned soft. Although she has won a Point-to-Point in Ireland there is a slight question mark about the trip but provided the ground stays good she should have a nice chance.

He went chasing last season, winning once and running well several times before galloping all over his rivals on his final start at Ayr in April until he made a terrible mess of the second last fence which he did well to survive. He returns on the same mark of 127 but does need to relax better in his races. We've done a fair bit with him and he should run tidily.

He is a very smart front runner but cannot handle soft ground and its exciting that he is going chasing this season. We had the option of starting him over fences at Cheltenham next weekend. But he deserves this opportunity of trying to repeat last year's success in this £50,000 Listed hurdle at a track that plays to his strengths.

Two miles on decent ground on a right-handed course are ideal for Rubaud who has a 6lbs penalty for winning a Grade 2 Hurdle at Wincanton last November. He goes well fresh and is probably my best chance of the day.