Fame And Fun's schooling has been good ahead of chase debut

Elite Hurdle the target for smart prospect Rubaud

Oscars Moonshine should be competitive

No. 6 Fame And Fun (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 107

He is a decent, fun horse, won twice during a busy campaign last winter and now makes his debut over fences. His schooling at home has been good and it's encouraging that his half-brother Toubab did quite well over fences for us.

No. 3 Flic Ou Voyou (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 139

He enjoys the better ground you usually get at this time of year, so was one of half a dozen runners I withdrew at Chepstow last Saturday when the going turned very testing. He goes well fresh and despite all the recent rain Kempton are confident the ground will be fine.

No. 1 Rubaud (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He is a lovely chasing prospect, a big, strong type, and progressed throughout last season, winning the Scottish Champion Hurdle on his last start in April. But he is still only five and remains over hurdles for the time being.

A tidy run under top weight in this Listed Hurdle would book his place in the line up for the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton on November 11. We will then review whether he stays over hurdles or goes chasing.

No. 4 Oscars Moonshine (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Miss Olive Nicholls

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 117

He has had a frustrating time with injuries but steadily came back to form in the Spring and ended up winning at Wincanton in April with the help of cheekpieces and good ground.

He got a positive ride from my daughter Olive that day and was then raised 7lbs by the handicapper so it's handy that Olive can again claim the full 7lbs allowance. Oscars Moonshine should be competitive if ground conditions are suitable.

Watch the latest episode of Paul's Ditcheat Decs here...