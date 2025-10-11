Paul Nicholls: Blueking will go well if he jumps while Tutti is on a fair mark

Four chances for Paul at Chepstow on Sunday

If Blueking D'oroux jumps well then he'll go close

Tutti Quanti on a fair mark and he has a chance

Il Rodito will come on for the run while Lancelot is fit and well

We always thought he'd be a lovely chaser. He loves good ground, that's why we're keen to go, and hopefully this might be a stepping stone to the Rising Stars at Wincanton if it all goes well.

He's done plenty of schooling at home, he's done lots and lots of jumping, but it's all about on the track. If he jumps well, he'll run well. He's done a lot of work, he looks great, he goes well fresh, it's all about jumping.

He's not the biggest in the world, he's not a big, huge, scopey horse like Welcom To Cartries, he's a handy type of horse, but he's very athletic, and he jumps nicely at home. Jumps well on the track and he'll run very well.

He'll be chasing very soon, but I thought it was a very valuable race. He's got to start somewhere, he's done plenty of work. Whether he's the sort that will go and win a good handicap like this on his seasonal debut I don't know, but he's in good shape.

He has some nice form, he bolted up twice at Ffos Las last year, he was second in a good race at Newbury after an injury, he cut himself and had to have a couple of months off, but he ran very well at Newbury, and then he ran a nice race in the Supreme.

We were probably biting off more than we could chew at that stage of his career, but he ran on okay, finished sixth, wasn't beaten too far. But this is a handicap off 132, I think it's a fair mark, so he's got a chance.

The idea is to have a similar plan to last year as he always needs a run, that's well documented, it's no point killing him to have him at his best for his first run of the season.

Let this run bring him forward for the Paddy Power Gold Cup. If he's fresh and well and everything fell right and he won happy days, but he always needs a run, that's just him. This is an ideal stepping stone towards the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

He loves Cheltenham and he's always good at this time of the year before Christmas. His form tends to tail off after Christmas, but he's in good shape, looks as good as ever so I'm looking forward to him running.

He had one run in a point-to-point for Will Biddick in the spring. We thought he'd probably win, but he ran very nicely and got beat a short head, was just a big green baby. He's improved since then physically, done lots of work.

There's a few good trainers who have runners in this race, who know a lot more about what's fancied and what's not fancied on Sunday, but he's fit and well and ready for his first run of the season, and we like him.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.