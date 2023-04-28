</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Paul Nicholls: Stable stars Frodon and Greaneteen head my 15-runner Sandown raid
Paul Nicholls
28 April 2023 "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-stable-stars-frodon-and-greaneteen-head-my-15-runner-sandown-raid-270423-9.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-28T11:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-28T11:46:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Nicholls is hoping to end the season with a bang on Saturday as he sends 15 runners to Sandown for what should be an excellent day of racing, and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses them all... Paul saddles 15 runners at Sandown on Saturday Greaneteen has a lovely chance in the Celebration Chase Good ground means Enrilo has big chance in feature Frodon, McFabulous &amp; Knappers Hill, among others, also in action Killaloan perhaps the best handicapped of my trio in opener 13:05 - Holetown Hero, Beau Balko &amp; Killaloan We've won this valuable final twice in the last three years and run a trio this time. Holetown Hero qualified by finishing a close second to Inneston at Newton Abbot on heavy ground earlier this month. That is decent form and he will be much happier on better ground at Sandown. As he has plenty of weight we are taking 7lbs off with Freddie Gingell's claim. This final has always been the plan for Beau Balko who has been progressive this season. Ridden by Angus Cheleda he won a boys' race at this track in February before he was chinned in the last couple of strides in a handicap last time at Stratford on April 1. He has a nice chance with Angus claiming a handy 5lbs. Killaloan has progressed nicely over the last couple of months, winning three times, most recently at Ludlow and, is now 6lbs higher. Harry Cobden rides Killaloan who we think is probably the best handicapped of the three. Lovely chance of lowering Jonbon's colours 13:40 - Greaneteen [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#greaneteen-fr" title=""] Greaneteen keeps improving, has done brilliantly since going over fences, and is a triple Grade 1 winner at this track, having landed this race for the last two years and also the 2021 Tingle Creek Chase. I thought he did remarkably well to finish third in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham after a shocking mistake at the fourth last fence which is a ditch. But for that I think he would have finished second. He loves Sandown, is in top order and we think he has a lovely chance even with Jonbon in the field. Triple-handed in the feature but Enrilo has massive chance with ground in his favour 14:15 - Frodon, Enrilo &amp; Broken Halo We are three handed here with Frodon the highest rated of them. He has been a superb flag-bearer for the yard and is only 2lbs higher than when he gained a stirring victory carrying top weight in the Badger Ales Chase at Wincanton on November 5. He is a class horse, stayed on very well last time at Kempton and I've always felt this race would suit his style on good ground. I don't think I've had Enrilo as well since he won this race two years ago before losing it in the steward's room for causing interference just short of the line. I've always felt there was a big race in him off his current mark and have employed a different approach training him this time. I've done loads with Enrilo including a nice school round Larkhill recently and a gallop away from home. He ran all right last time on ground that was too soft for him and is coming right in the spring. I'd say he is very fit and well and if he runs to his best he has a massive chance with good ground in his favour. He is certainly due to run a big race. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/3/#enrilo-fr" title=""] Broken Halo has enjoyed a welcome revival this spring, winning consecutive races on soft ground at this track for military riders, and is back up to a handicap mark of 135. This is obviously a much more competitive contest but I think he will get the trip, we know he likes the tracks and Tom Buckley had won on him before. He's a lively outsider. Ticks in right boxes for both in Oaksey Chase 14:50 - McFabulous &amp; Solo We have two nice chances in the Oaksey Chase. McFabulous won the Select Hurdle in style on this card a year ago and is back in good form at home after we found he had an irregular heartbeat when he was pulled up at Newbury early in February. He recovered quickly from that setback, drying ground is in his favour and the trip is ideal. Solo has always possessed plenty of ability and has his confidence over fences back after a frustrating campaign last season. He won tidily at this course on his first start of the season and was then second twice in decent company before a break to re-cauterise his palate. My fears that he might just need the race in the Pendil Chase at Kempton two months ago proved groundless as he won impressively, making all the running, jumping superbly. That was smart form and we've kept him very fresh for this end of season target. Solid chance for Mathan with conditions to his liking 15:25 - Cap Du Mathan &amp; Quel Destin I always felt Cap Du Mathan would make a better chaser than hurdler, he's won twice since going over fences and keeps on running to a decent level. The ground was too testing for him when he finished a close second at Kempton last time. Conditions at Sandown will be much more to the liking of Cap Du Mathan who has a solid chance. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/5/#cap-du-mathan-fr" title=""] Soft ground is crucial for Quel Destin who was off the track for more than 18 months before returning to action this winter. He won tidily at Lingfield late in January and with conditions again in his favour came tantalisingly close to landing a valuable handicap at this track six weeks ago. I would want to be sure the ground is safe enough for Quel Destin before letting him take his chance. Good chance before going chasing next season 16:00 - Knappers Hill Knappers Hill isn't short of speed but this trip should suit him much better than two miles these days. He's won nine of his 15 starts and I was guilty of running him too quickly last time in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell. That came only eight days after he chased homeI Like To Move It in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton. He won the valuable handicap on this card a year ago and I've saved him for this race. The ground has come right for him and we think he has a good chance before he goes over fences next season. Iceo the pick of my trio but will only run if we get rain 16:35 - Iceo, Samarrive &amp; Silent Revolution Iceo achieved a career best when winning the Imperial Cup at this track last month and the plan was to take him to Ayr last weekend for the Scottish Champion Hurdle until the ground dried up. Iceo does need plenty of cut in the ground and will only run if they have sufficient rain. If he gets his conditions he will be a player. Samarrive won this race a year ago on a day we enjoyed five winners and is now 6lbs higher under top weight of 12 stone. So we are making use of the 7lbs claim of our conditional Freddie Gingell who has had a cracking first season with us. It didn't work out for Samarrive over fences early in the season and it was encouraging to see him finish strongly back over hurdles just over two months this ago when he was third at Ascot behind stable companion Irish Hill. He needs good ground and has an each-way chance. Silent Revolution is another of ours who didn't take to fences and it's fair to say he's been a bit disappointing since switching back to hurdles though he showed more promise last time. He does need to settle in his races and now wants this trip of two and a half miles. Best Chance: Greaneteen - 13.40 "He has a serious chance of completing a hat-trick in this race." Paul Nicholls is hoping to end the season with a bang on Saturday as he sends 15 runners to Sandown for what should be an excellent day of racing, and here the Betfair Ambassador discusses them all...

Paul saddles 15 runners at Sandown on Saturday
Greaneteen has a lovely chance in the Celebration Chase
Good ground means Enrilo has big chance in feature
Frodon, McFabulous & Knappers Hill, among others, also in action

Killaloan perhaps the best handicapped of my trio in opener

13:05 - Holetown Hero, Beau Balko & Killaloan

We've won this valuable final twice in the last three years and run a trio this time. Holetown Hero qualified by finishing a close second to Inneston at Newton Abbot on heavy ground earlier this month. Holetown Hero, Beau Balko & Killaloan</a></p><p>We've won this valuable final twice in the last three years and run a trio this time. <strong>Holetown Hero</strong> qualified by finishing a close second to Inneston at Newton Abbot on heavy ground earlier this month. That is decent form and <strong>he will be much happier on better ground</strong> at Sandown. As he has plenty of weight we are taking 7lbs off with Freddie Gingell's claim.</p><p>This final has always been the plan for <strong>Beau Balko</strong> who has been progressive this season. Ridden by Angus Cheleda he won a boys' race at this track in February before he was chinned in the last couple of strides in a handicap last time at Stratford on April 1. <strong>He has a nice chance</strong> with Angus claiming a handy 5lbs.</p><p><strong>Killaloan</strong> has progressed nicely over the last couple of months, winning three times, most recently at Ludlow and, is now 6lbs higher. <strong>Harry Cobden</strong> rides Killaloan who we think is probably the best handicapped of the three.</p><h2><strong>Lovely chance of lowering Jonbon's colours</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682772000000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754286">13:40 - Greaneteen</a></p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="greaneteen-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/2/#greaneteen-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/greaneteen-fr/000000462677/">Greaneteen (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00833517.png" alt="Chris Giles silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32306155&bssId=13417001&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.358754286&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682772000000">85/40</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213486951">3.1</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 10lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Greaneteen</strong> keeps improving, has done brilliantly since going over fences, and is a triple Grade 1 winner at this track, having landed this race for the last two years and also the 2021 Tingle Creek Chase.</p><p>I thought he did remarkably well to finish third in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham after a shocking mistake at the fourth last fence which is a ditch. But for that I think he would have finished second. <strong>He loves Sandown</strong>, is in top order and we think he has a lovely chance even with Jonbon in the field.</p><h2><strong>Triple-handed in the feature but Enrilo has massive chance with ground in his favour</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682774100000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754316">14:15 - Frodon, Enrilo & Broken Halo</a></p><p>We are three handed here with <strong>Frodon</strong> the highest rated of them. He has been a superb flag-bearer for the yard and is only 2lbs higher than when he gained a stirring victory carrying top weight in the Badger Ales Chase at Wincanton on November 5. <strong>He is a class horse</strong>, stayed on very well last time at Kempton and I've always felt this race would suit his style on good ground.</p><p>I don't think I've had <strong>Enrilo</strong> as well since he won this race two years ago before losing it in the steward's room for causing interference just short of the line. I've always felt there was a big race in him off his current mark and have employed a different approach training him this time.</p><p>I've done loads with Enrilo including a nice school round Larkhill recently and a gallop away from home. He ran all right last time on ground that was too soft for him and is coming right in the spring.<strong> I'd say he is very fit and well</strong> and if he runs to his best he has a <strong>massive chance</strong> with good ground in his favour. He is certainly due to run a big race.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="enrilo-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/3/#enrilo-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>9 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/enrilo-fr/000000478856/">Enrilo (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00843335.png" alt="Martin Broughton & Friends 4 silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32306155&bssId=21092029&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.358754316&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682774100000">15/2</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213486964">12</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 137</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>Broken Halo</strong> has enjoyed a welcome revival this spring, winning consecutive races on soft ground at this track for military riders, and is back up to a handicap mark of 135. This is obviously a much more competitive contest but I think he will get the trip, we know he likes the tracks and Tom Buckley had won on him before. He's a lively outsider.</p><h2><strong>Ticks in right boxes for both in Oaksey Chase</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682776200000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754320">14:50 - McFabulous & Solo</a></p><p>We have two nice chances in the Oaksey Chase. <strong>McFabulous</strong> won the Select Hurdle in style on this card a year ago and is back in good form at home after we found he had an irregular heartbeat when he was pulled up at Newbury early in February. <strong>He recovered quickly from that setback</strong>, drying ground is in his favour and the trip is ideal.</p><p><strong>Solo</strong> has always possessed plenty of ability and has his confidence over fences back after a frustrating campaign last season. He won tidily at this course on his first start of the season and was then second twice in decent company before a break to re-cauterise his palate.</p><p>My fears that he might just need the race in the Pendil Chase at Kempton two months ago proved groundless as <strong>he won impressively</strong>, making all the running, jumping superbly. That was smart form and we've kept him very fresh for this end of season target.</p><h2><strong>Solid chance for Mathan with conditions to his liking</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682778300000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754349">15:25 - Cap Du Mathan & Quel Destin</a></p><p>I always felt <strong>Cap Du Mathan</strong> would make a better chaser than hurdler, he's won twice since going over fences and keeps on running to a decent level. The ground was too testing for him when he finished a close second at Kempton last time. <strong>Conditions at Sandown will be much more to the liking</strong> of Cap Du Mathan who has a solid chance.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="cap-du-mathan-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/29-april-2023/sandown-park/45/5/#cap-du-mathan-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/cap-du-mathan-fr/000000480672/">Cap Du Mathan (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00051394.png" alt="The Stewart Family silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32306155&bssId=18772220&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.358754349&modules=betslip&raceTime=1682778300000">3/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.213486957">4.4</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 136</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>Soft ground is crucial for <strong>Quel Destin</strong> who was off the track for more than 18 months before returning to action this winter. He won tidily at Lingfield late in January and with conditions again in his favour came tantalisingly close to landing a valuable handicap at this track six weeks ago. <strong>I would want to be sure the ground is safe enough</strong> for Quel Destin before letting him take his chance.</p><h2><strong>Good chance before going chasing next season</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682780400000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754363">16:00 - Knappers Hill</a></p><p><strong>Knappers Hill</strong> isn't short of speed but this trip should suit him much better than two miles these days. He's won nine of his 15 starts and I was guilty of <strong>running him too quickly</strong> last time in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell. That came only eight days after he chased homeI Like To Move It in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.</p><p>He won the valuable handicap on this card a year ago and I've saved him for this race. <strong>The ground has come right for him</strong> and we think he has a good chance before he goes over fences next season.</p><h2><strong>Iceo the pick of my trio but will only run if we get rain</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682782500000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754385">16:35 - Iceo, Samarrive & Silent Revolution</a></p><p><strong>Iceo</strong> achieved a career best when winning the Imperial Cup at this track last month and the plan was to take him to Ayr last weekend for the Scottish Champion Hurdle until the ground dried up. Iceo does need plenty of cut in the ground and <strong>will only run if they have sufficient rain</strong>. If he gets his conditions he will be a player.</p><p><strong>Samarrive</strong> won this race a year ago on a day we enjoyed five winners and is now 6lbs higher under top weight of 12 stone. So we are making use of the 7lbs claim of our conditional <strong>Freddie Gingell</strong> who has had a cracking first season with us. It didn't work out for Samarrive over fences early in the season and it was encouraging to see him finish strongly back over hurdles just over two months this ago when he was third at Ascot behind stable companion Irish Hill. He needs good ground and has an each-way chance.</p><p><strong>Silent Revolution</strong> is another of ours who didn't take to fences and it's fair to say he's been a bit disappointing since switching back to hurdles though he <strong>showed more promise last time</strong>. He does need to settle in his races and now wants this trip of two and a half miles.</p><hr><blockquote> <p><br><strong>Best Chance</strong>: <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32306155&raceTime=1682772000000&dayToSearch=20230429&marketId=924.358754286">Greaneteen - 13.40</a></span></p> <p>"He has a serious chance of completing a hat-trick in this race."</p> </blockquote><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Completely free £2 bet on racing multiples</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you a free £2 bet on UK & IRE horse racing multiples on Friday April 28th. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2HR280423">You must opt-in</a>. 