Paul is planning ahead after cancellations

Rubaud an impressive recent winner

Two entered at Ffos Las

The cold snap in the UK has put paid to plenty of racing and Paul has been affected with just six runners since our last video.

But among those runners was Rubaud, a winner at Taunton last Thursday, and Paul was impressed with the performance.

"He's improving quickly, and gave 7lb to the horse in second. He has an entry for Ascot on Friday. He is a progressive horse who will probably go to Kempton on Boxing Day.

Le Chifre d'Or was another good winner and Paul said: "He is progressive, that was his first run since a wind op. I'm very interested to see what the handicapper does off the back of that."

Where to go now after cancellations?

"Saturday was so frustrating as I thought we had some lovely chances and we have to find something else for all those horses now.

"Knappers Hill, where do we go now? The Relkeel on New Year's Day might suit him, Il Rodito and Simply The Betts will go back to Cheltenham on January 1 too.

"Outlaw Peter will go to the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in January."

Two to look out for...weather depending

Paul has enjoyed some success with his bumper horses this year and he has two to watch later in the week.

"Kruger Park and Tarras Wood are both entered in the bumper at Ffos Las on Thursday. They are both lovely horses.