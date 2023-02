Watch Paul Nicholls exclusive on his Saturday runners

It's a busy Saturday for Paul Nicholls who isn't sending any runners to the Dublin Racing Festival but does have 12 runners across the meetings at Sandown and Musselburgh.

The Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase takes centre stage and Paul is feeling upbeat about the chance of his entry, Monmiral.

Paul said: "He has a good chance and is in good form. He was second to Jonbon [at Warwick in November]. The winner got the run of the race that day. The slightly stiffer track at Sandown will suit Monmiral.

"It should be good to soft at Sandown... It's a good-looking race but I think we're ready to put in a good performance. I'm very happy with Monmiral."

Paul has a promising pair running in the Sandown bumper at 16:03 and had this to say about their chances:

"Wrappedupinmay won his point to point in Ireland very impressively and absolutely bolted in at Exeter. But you don't know what he beat.

"The same could be said for In The Waterside, a four-year-old who won his only start at Exeter, although you don't know what he beat. I like to think Wrappedupinmay will be hard to beat. He's a very nice horse and the track should suit him.

"But don't underestimate In The Waterside, he's a lovely horse too."

Earlier on the same card, Dolos is trying to win the 13:45 - a race he likes so much they named it after him - for the third time.

"He ran very well over Christmas. We've had this race in mind for a while. He's going to carry top weight but hopefully on decent ground he'll run well."

North of the border, Paul has some interesting runners at Musselburgh, with Truckers Lodge aiming to go well in the Edinburgh National at 14:03.

"Truckers Lodge has run some good races on good ground. He does go very well on heavy. He's just down in grade a bit and it's four miles. There are not too many options for him but we thought we'd let him take his chance.

