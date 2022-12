Paul and team have been busy despite the snow

Plans made for busy Christmas period

Get up to speed with Kempton, Chepstow and Cheltenham runners

The snow has written off the week for Paul but the stable has still been busy keeping the horses fit and planning future racing plans.

Get up to speed with all the Ditcheat news here...



Paul on the cancellations

You'd expect to get a little cold spell like this, this is nature reminding us who is in charge.

It's been frustrating but what can you do about it? Everyone's been in the same boat but luckily we've been able to keep all the horses working and going forward and have not missed anything at all.

Paul's updated plans for his runners

Miranda goes to Kempton for the Long Walk Hurdle. She won at Kempton last time and loves a flat track, so that suits her quite nicely.

If Constitution Hill and Epatante go for the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Knappers Hill will go for the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on new years's day. That should him quite nicely.

Outlaw Peter will go for the Lanzarote. Threeunderthrufive will go for the Welsh National having missed Ascot.

We will slot the others in where we can. There are plenty of options for them if we look hard enough.

Paul on the Christmas run-in

Next week there is racing Monday to Thursday, we have plenty of runners ready to go that week and then we will be tuning up for the week after which starts Boxing Day at Kempton.