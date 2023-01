Tahmuras has improved greatly ahead of Tolworth

Knowsley Road has big chance of defying penalty

Iceo and Magic Saint likely to need the run

Sandown

Will be well suited by track and ground

14:25 - Tahmuras

No. 7 Tahmuras (Fr) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He has made a great start over hurdles and and kept on strongly at the finish in a Listed race last time at Haydock where his jumping was very slick. While this Grade 1 event looks competitive it was always the plan for Tahmuras who keeps galloping and will be well suited by the testing nature of Sandown on soft ground.

Likely to need the run after surgery

15:35 - Iceo

A useful prospect who won twice over hurdles last season he then suffered a minor fracture after his final race that required surgery. So he is a bit behind most of ours and is likely to need the run at Sandown.

Wincanton

Has a chance of defyiny penalty

12:20 - Knowsley Road

He won his bumper at Chepstow before making a bright start over hurdles by winning at the same track in November and December where he made virtually all the running both times over two and a half miles. He is going the right way and has a decent chance of defying a 12lbs penalty.

Needs more experience

12:20 - De Wanted Warrior

He is taking his time to learn how to race, showed a bit more last time when he stayed on to finish third at Chepstow and needs further experience before he goes handicapping.

Needs to behave better on hurdles debut

12:20 - Imprevu Du Large

He disgraced himself by dumping his jockey before the start on his debut for us in a bumper at Exeter where he finished in the rear. He is going to need a trip in time but needs educating first and I'm hoping he will behave himself better in a first time hood on his first start over hurdles.

Runs well fresh but will probably need the run

13:30 - Magic Saint

No. 1 Magic Saint (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 143

He has had a few little issues and is another of ours who is a bit behind after a setback in the autumn. He does tend to run well fresh and enjoys a flat track like Wincanton, so he is not without hope over a trip that plays to his strengths with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 7lbs. But I suspect he will need this run to put him spot on.

Needs to rebuild confidence

15:15 - Sir Psycho

He had a nasty experience when he fell heavily at the second fence on his chasing debut at Bangor. He'd been off the track for 741 days before that with a tendon injury so it makes sense for him to go back over hurdles now to help rebuild his confidence.