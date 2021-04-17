To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: Shantou can get us off to a Flyer at Wincanton

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has runners at Stratford and Wincanton on Sunday as well as Ayr

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses his Sunday afternoon runners at Stratford and Wincanton including a chance of a winner in the opening race at the Somerset course...

"Shantou Flyer remains in good form and really should be winning this with his enthusiastic owner rider David Maxwell back in the saddle."

Stratford

Jeremy can continue progress and Pass latest test

12:50 - Jeremy Pass

He has made good progress this season and again ran very well when just beaten by Champagne Mystery at Kempton last month with the rest of the field miles behind. I'm sure going left handed will suit Jeremy Pass who has just one opponent The Bull McCabe.

Wincanton

Should be winning this

12:00 - Shantou Flyer

He was a useful handicapper in his day and ran right up to his best when staying on stoutly to be third in the Kim Muir off a mark of 140 at the Cheltenham Festival ridden by Harry Cobden. Shantou Flyer remains in good form and really should be winning this with his enthusiastic owner rider David Maxwell back in the saddle.

Ludicrous mark makes victory unlikely

13:05 - Montys Medoc

He has been very disappointing and his mark of 100 is still far too high on what he has shown this season. Last time at Taunton he carried 11st 10lbs in a 0-105 handicap, was beaten 22 lengths and then dropped 5lbs. That's ludicrous. I can't see that he will be winning anything off his current mark.

Opportunity knocks for consistent runner

14:15 - Get The Appeal

She has been running consistently at her level and has had a little break after two hard races at Musselburgh where she won in February and then finished second last time. This looks a nice opportunity for Get The Appeal in a valuable race for a Class three handicap against four opponents.

Promising type faces formidable opponent

14:50 - Confirmation Bias

He's a promising type who will enjoy the good ground and showed his liking for the course with a pleasing success last time over the same trip. But strictly on form you'd have to say that Casa Loupi will be hard to beat.

Good chance of getting off the mark

15:25 - Le Chiffre D'or

I thought he shaped well on his debut run at Fontwell in testing conditions late in February. He has pleased at home since then, will prefer the better ground at Wincanton and has a good chance of getting off the mark.

You can read Paul's views on his Scottish National Day runners at Ayr here.

Daily Offer – Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Wincanton 18th Apr (1m7f NHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 18 April, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Le Chiffre Dor
Scanning
Cockspur Balla
Tipsy Hall
Hoochygoochyman
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Paul Nicholls

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles