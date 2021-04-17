Paul Nicholls: Shantou can get us off to a Flyer at Wincanton

Stratford

Jeremy can continue progress and Pass latest test

12:50 - Jeremy Pass

He has made good progress this season and again ran very well when just beaten by Champagne Mystery at Kempton last month with the rest of the field miles behind. I'm sure going left handed will suit Jeremy Pass who has just one opponent The Bull McCabe.

Wincanton

Should be winning this

12:00 - Shantou Flyer

He was a useful handicapper in his day and ran right up to his best when staying on stoutly to be third in the Kim Muir off a mark of 140 at the Cheltenham Festival ridden by Harry Cobden. Shantou Flyer remains in good form and really should be winning this with his enthusiastic owner rider David Maxwell back in the saddle.

No. 2 Shantou Flyer (Ire) SBK 1/4 EXC 1.25 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 6lbs

OR: -

Ludicrous mark makes victory unlikely

13:05 - Montys Medoc

He has been very disappointing and his mark of 100 is still far too high on what he has shown this season. Last time at Taunton he carried 11st 10lbs in a 0-105 handicap, was beaten 22 lengths and then dropped 5lbs. That's ludicrous. I can't see that he will be winning anything off his current mark.

Opportunity knocks for consistent runner

14:15 - Get The Appeal

She has been running consistently at her level and has had a little break after two hard races at Musselburgh where she won in February and then finished second last time. This looks a nice opportunity for Get The Appeal in a valuable race for a Class three handicap against four opponents.

Promising type faces formidable opponent

14:50 - Confirmation Bias

He's a promising type who will enjoy the good ground and showed his liking for the course with a pleasing success last time over the same trip. But strictly on form you'd have to say that Casa Loupi will be hard to beat.

Good chance of getting off the mark

15:25 - Le Chiffre D'or

I thought he shaped well on his debut run at Fontwell in testing conditions late in February. He has pleased at home since then, will prefer the better ground at Wincanton and has a good chance of getting off the mark.

No. 2 Le Chiffre D'or (Fr) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

