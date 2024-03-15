Paul Nicholls: Kempton track and trip will suit Outlaw Peter on Saturday

Tony Calvin Tips

There's no rest for Team Ditcheat after the Cheltenham Festival as Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls heads to Kempton and Uttoxeter on Saturday where he has eight runners across the two meetings...

  • Paul has eight post-Cheltenham runners on Saturday

  • Kempton track should play to Outlaw Peter's strengths

  • Truckers Lodge has each-way chance at Uttoxeter

    • Kempton

    13:35 - Beau Balko

    He is consistent, won tidily at Musselburgh last time and is now 4lbs higher on a mark of 127. He has his chance on another flat, right-handed track.

    14:10 - Irish Hill

    The more it dries out at Kempton the better it will suit Irish Hill who I am expecting to run well. He has dropped 7lbs to a more realistic mark since the start of the season and hasn't enjoyed racing on deep ground for most of the winter.

    14:10 - Hugo's New Horse

    He has had issues with his breathing so we have given him a full wind op since his last run. I'd say he is sure to improve for the outing and could be one to take to Aintree or Ayr in a few week's time

    14:45 - Outlaw Peter


    He won four times over hurdles last season including a race on this card a year ago and I was always looking forward to him going over fences. He ran well last time at Musselburgh and has a nice chance over a track and trip that plays to his strengths.

    16:30 - Il Pino

    He won his only Point-to-Point at Chaddesley Corbett and made an eye-catching start for us with an impressive victory on his hurdles debut at Wincanton in November. The form looks strong with the runner up subsequently winning twice and the fourth horse has also been successful.

    Il Pino is obviously a talented horse, but he is fragile to train, lost a fair bit of condition after that race and it has taken me ages to get him right again. I'm happy with him now and hoping he can confirm my view that he has a decent future.

    Uttoxeter


    13:15 - Below The Radar

    He's made a bright start for us, winning his bumper at Chepstow in November before making a successful debut over hurdles at Hereford six weeks ago. He has a 6lbs penalty in this deeper race so Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim comes in handy.

    15:00 - Truckers Lodge

    He is a standing dish in this race, won it in runaway style off a mark of 141 in 2020 and here he is back again for a fifth time. The heavier the ground, the more it will suit Truckers Lodge who is only a few years younger than his 18 old jockey Freddie Gingell.

    I ran him a bit too quickly in the Coral Welsh National after his fine win in the London National at Sandown. Truckers Lodge has had a nice break since then and is fresh and bouncing now. He has an each-way chance with conditions in his favour.

    16:45 - Captain Bellamy

    His below par run at Ascot last time told us that he doesn't handle racing right-handed and that he needs soft ground. He'd looked a smart prospect when winning his bumper comfortably at Chepstow in October and I'm looking for him to bounce back at Uttoxeter with conditions in his favour.

    Paul's Best Chance on Saturday - Outlaw Peter, 14.45 at Kempton

    "He has solid claims at a track where he won 12 months ago."

    Read more weekend horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

