Paul Nicholls: Kempton track and trip will suit Outlaw Peter on Saturday

Paul has eight post-Cheltenham runners on Saturday

Kempton track should play to Outlaw Peter's strengths

Truckers Lodge has each-way chance at Uttoxeter

No. 5 Beau Balko (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 127

He is consistent, won tidily at Musselburgh last time and is now 4lbs higher on a mark of 127. He has his chance on another flat, right-handed track.





No. 6 Irish Hill (Ger) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 124

The more it dries out at Kempton the better it will suit Irish Hill who I am expecting to run well. He has dropped 7lbs to a more realistic mark since the start of the season and hasn't enjoyed racing on deep ground for most of the winter.





No. 3 Hugos New Horse (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 132

He has had issues with his breathing so we have given him a full wind op since his last run. I'd say he is sure to improve for the outing and could be one to take to Aintree or Ayr in a few week's time





No. 6 Outlaw Peter (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 135



He won four times over hurdles last season including a race on this card a year ago and I was always looking forward to him going over fences. He ran well last time at Musselburgh and has a nice chance over a track and trip that plays to his strengths.





No. 3 Il Pino (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

He won his only Point-to-Point at Chaddesley Corbett and made an eye-catching start for us with an impressive victory on his hurdles debut at Wincanton in November. The form looks strong with the runner up subsequently winning twice and the fourth horse has also been successful.

Il Pino is obviously a talented horse, but he is fragile to train, lost a fair bit of condition after that race and it has taken me ages to get him right again. I'm happy with him now and hoping he can confirm my view that he has a decent future.





Uttoxeter

No. 1 Below The Radar (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

He's made a bright start for us, winning his bumper at Chepstow in November before making a successful debut over hurdles at Hereford six weeks ago. He has a 6lbs penalty in this deeper race so Freddie Gingell's 5lbs claim comes in handy.





No. 4 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 28 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 139

He is a standing dish in this race, won it in runaway style off a mark of 141 in 2020 and here he is back again for a fifth time. The heavier the ground, the more it will suit Truckers Lodge who is only a few years younger than his 18 old jockey Freddie Gingell.

I ran him a bit too quickly in the Coral Welsh National after his fine win in the London National at Sandown. Truckers Lodge has had a nice break since then and is fresh and bouncing now. He has an each-way chance with conditions in his favour.

No. 1 Captain Bellamy SBK 6/4 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

His below par run at Ascot last time told us that he doesn't handle racing right-handed and that he needs soft ground. He'd looked a smart prospect when winning his bumper comfortably at Chepstow in October and I'm looking for him to bounce back at Uttoxeter with conditions in his favour.





Paul's Best Chance on Saturday - Outlaw Peter, 14.45 at Kempton

"He has solid claims at a track where he won 12 months ago."



