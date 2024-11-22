Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Pic D'Orhy fit and ready ahead of 1965 Chase title defence

Ditcheat Decs... Listen to Paul Nicholls' thoughts on his Saturday runners now.

Ascot

I was delighted with his recent debut over hurdles at Plumpton where he won impressively by seven lengths.

This is obviously tougher so he will have to improve but he's a horse we like and I've always thought he would be suited by stepping up in distance which he gets here.

He has a great record on his first run of the season, excels at Ascot and returns there looking to win this Grade 2 Chase for the second year running.

The ground was a bit quicker than ideal for him that day and he will be much happier with conditions at Ascot this time. This looks an ideal race for Pic d'Orhy who has been working tidily at home and has a big chance.

He's brilliant fresh and has a big chance of winning this race again.

He won this Grade 2 race in style twelve months ago aged four and the horse he beat subsequently won a Grade 1.

Blueking d'Oroux did nothing but improve all winter and I think the best is yet to come from him. I've had this race in mind for him since he came back into training in July and it looks as though he has Golden Ace to beat.

He took a long time to acclimatise after arriving from France in June last year and was far too keen on his first two starts for us.

He settled better when switched to fences and enjoyed a big day when making all in the Red Rum at Aintree. He shaped well in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter two weeks ago when he led to the second last fence might just have needed the run.

He's come on for the outing and should be competitive on soft ground that play to his strengths.

Timeform Verdict

Pic d'Orhy clearly has outstanding claims of making it back-to-back wins in the 1965 Chase, but he is priced accordingly, and Nicholls also has an excellent chance with Blueking d'Oroux, who is also chasing consecutive victories in the Ascot Hurdle.

He won it as a four-year-old 12 months ago, beating Strong Leader, who has since been successful at the top level, and the form Blueking d'Oroux showed in defeat afterwards makes him the one to beat. He seemingly didn't stay the trip in the Long Walk and was far from disgraced in the Select Hurdle behind Impaire Et Passe.

A good-topped gelding, he is just the sort to develop into an even better five-year-old, and he is fancied to concede weight all round on his return (goes well when fresh).

Haydock

It's his first run of the season and it's a good little race but he does like soft ground and if the forecast is correct conditions should be in his favour.

I've done quite a lot with him and am hopeful he will run well though I'd expect him to improve for the outing.

The weather forecast is a bit of concern for Bravemansgame because he doesn't want testing ground but if is good to soft he will run.

He has been working nicely in blinkers and schooled smartly in them on Thursday so the plan is for him to wear them on Saturday.

I thought he was flat out the whole way before staying on at the finish in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby at the start of this month.

Harry Cobden felt he might have been saving a bit for himself so that's why we are trying the blinkers. Long term he may well have an entry in the Grand National.

He won three times over fences last season, stays very well and is suited by a real slog in deep ground. So if they get the rain that's forecast he will be in his element.

He starts this season on a career high mark of 126 and is up in class but he goes well fresh and with Freddie Gingell claiming a handy 3lbs he has a nice light racing weight.

