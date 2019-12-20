Paul Nicholls: Copper can top the bill at Ascot on Saturday

Another good show anticipated if handling ground

12:40 - Easyrun de Vassy

Was basically disappointing last season most likely because he needed time to grow and strengthen. He did well over the summer and was a bit unlucky not to win at Taunton just over three weeks ago where his inexperience cost him in the closing stages. I'm trying cheek pieces on Easyrun de Vassy to sharpen him up and am hoping for another good show provided he handles the ground which is a bit of a worry for all my runners at the moment.

He needs to show us more

13:15 - Adrien du Pont

This Graduation Chase looks an ideal race as he has won twice over fences. While he does stay three miles the trip of two miles, five furlongs is far enough for him given the extremely testing ground conditions. Adrien was pulled up after he got tired late on at Ascot on his seasonal return early in November. This looks less competitive but he does need to show more in this.

Lots of positives

13:50 - My Way

It was good to see My Way put in a clear round last time after his heavy fall at the final fence at Plumpton when he was poised to win. I thought he ran all right 15 days ago at Sandown where he stayed on from midfield to be fourth. His schooling has been fine since then, he has a nice light weight, I've always felt he would make a chaser and I'm adding cheek pieces to help him concentrate. He has form on deep ground in France but not many of mine relish heavy ground.

Corton loves Ascot while I'm hoping for a big run from Copper

15:00 - Black Corton & Give Me A Copper

Black Corton was always on the back foot giving 6lbs to the former Gold Cup winner Native River at Aintree. While carrying top weight in these conditions is far from ideal he loves Ascot, enjoys going right handed and has won at the track on soft ground. Whatever happens he will be going on a well earned holiday until the spring.

I deliberately gave Give Me A Copper a little break after his tremendous win at Wincanton six weeks ago and he looks amazing at the moment. Although he stays extra well three miles will be far enough for him at a stiff track like Ascot. So I am hopeful of a big run from Give Me A Copper who has winning form on soft and heavy though at the risk of repeating myself I do have doubts about whether he really wants it as testing as it is at Ascot. He will go well if he handles it.

Two good chances to end the card

15:35 - Scaramanga & Tamarac Du Mathan

Scaramanga ran way below expectations at Chepstow two months ago before winning readily at Wincanton just over two weeks ago by two and a half lengths. The handicapper promptly raised him 12lbs which is extremely harsh. How on earth can he justify that decision? That makes the horse's task all the harder in this where he will again be ridden by our talented claimer Bryan Carver. I am also far from convinced that Scaramanga needs testing conditions but he is fit and well and if you are not in then you can't win.

Tamarac Du Mathan is a dark horse, completely unexposed and I like him a lot. But he is very inexperienced, having run only twice in his life. I thought he showed no end of promise on his debut for me at this track a month ago given that he hadn't been away for a gallop. He jumped great, travelled well and kept on to finish second behind a decent novice which was better than I expected. That earned him a mark of 135 which I hope is workable and he has definitely improved for that race. I'm hoping he runs very well.

*Best chance. Give Me A Copper. He is in tip top shape and should go close provided he handles the ground.