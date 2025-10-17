Paul Nicholls: Five good chances on Saturday including Blueking d'Oroux's chase debut

Five runners at Newton Abbot and Stratford for Paul on Saturday

Courageous Strike is very progressive and should run well

Ground too fast for Blueking last week but this is a good starting point

Two very good chances at Stratford and both should run very well

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

This is a really exciting time for the yard. If we get some rain next week, that will be a help to everybody. I'd say this weekend could be the last of the summer ground, looking at the weather forecast. We still have a few to run this weekend, and then hopefully we get the rain, and then we can all get stuck in.

Newton Abbot

This looks a hot little race. Calvino won an ordinary enough bumper at Taunton on fast ground last year. He was a big backward horse, but he's progressed physically, done lots of jumping. He will improve for the run in what is his first start over hurdles.

Courageous Strike has done well. He's a progressive horse, winning on his last two starts over hurdles. He's rated 114, whether it's a good mark or not on what he's beat, I don't know. But he's a very progressive young horse. We think he's ready, and we think he'll run well.

We pulled him out of the race at Chepstow last weekend as that was very, very fast ground and we weren't prepared to risk him there. Good to soft at Newton Abbot will be perfect, and as it's turned out, this is a nice little race for him. It's quite valuable. He's got a nice weight allowance, because he's not run over fences, and it's a nice place to start.

Obviously, we'd have liked to run Caldwell Potter, but he wasn't quite ready, and it's a great opportunity for Blueking d'Oroux to start his chasing career. It's not set in stone but Caldwell Potter will probably go straight for the Betfair Chase. That's what we're keen on doing.

Stratford

This is the first time he's run for us. He was with Fergal O'Brien last year, finished second on his last start over two miles. He's up in trip here, but he has been point-to-pointing. I'd say this is a very weak novice hurdle and we'd be disappointed if he doesn't win.

I've switched her back over hurdles. The ground's fast at Stratford, which she loves, and this might be her last opportunity before she has a winter break. We'll leave her to go novice chasing next summer.

But with a bit of luck, she can run really well on this fast ground, which she loves. We're hoping for a good run from her.

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.