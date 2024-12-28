Paul Nicholls: Regent's Stroll looks great and has a big future
Paul Nicholls has six runners across two meetings on Saturday, including the apple of his eye, Regent's Stroll in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle...
Better shows expected from Kap Boy and Inch House
Regent's Stroll looks great ahead of Grade 1 Challow Hurdle
Inthewaterside has been schooling well but he may need this
Newbury
12:37 - Kap Boy
He's a nice prospect who won on his bumper debut for us at Chepstow last season before running well at Newbury on his only other start. So it was a surprise that he failed to fire on his debut over hurdles in October. Although nothing came to light afterwards I've put a line through that performance and am hopeful he can bounce back as he's going nicely at home.
14:20 - Brave Kingdom
On his day he's a decent staying chaser as he showed last season by winning novice handicap chases after almost 700 days off the track. Although I've done as much as I can with him at home he does want plenty of cut in the ground so I will be checking conditions at Newbury before letting him take his chance.
14:20 - Inch House
He's new to us this season and needed his first run this at Newbury where he was eventually pulled up. He has come on plenty for the outing and I'm expecting a much better show from Inch House with a pair of cheekpieces to help sharpen him up.
14:55 - Regent's Stroll
He's the apple of my eye and won his two bumpers last season in style before making a winning debut over hurdles at this track a month ago by nine and a half lengths despite walking through the second last flight. Ideally I'd like to have given Regent's Stroll another race for experience before tackling this Grade 1 contest but he looks great, has done lots of jumping at home, and two and a half miles on good to soft is perfect for him. He has a big future.
15:35 - Inthewaterside
He's been progressive over hurdles, races keenly and is such a big horse he has been crying out for fences. I gave him a run over hurdles at Newbury at the end of last month to help take the freshness off him and I've removed the hood he wore that day. So he will just wear a red hood down to the start to help him relax. While Inthewaterside has been schooling well at home I've got a feeling he is one of mine that might just need his first experience over fences.
Leicester
12:15 - Farnoge
He found the fast ground at Wetherby last time against him and it wouldn't surprise me to see him leave that form behind now conditions are much easier underfoot.
