Ascot

No. 8 Brave Kingdom (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 137

He's got a decent record, winning four of his five starts for us and this £100,000 handicap has been the plan since he showed a good attitude to gain his latest success at Newbury in December. He has taken well to fences, his mark of 137 seems fair, he remains in good form at home and has a nice chance.

No. 4 Sans Bruit (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 134

I've entered him everywhere recently but he never gets to run because meetings are called off. This trip looks ideal for Sans Bruit who won five times over hurdles in France and has had a wind op since he ran there last summer. He is ready to go and I'm looking forward to seeing how he performs on his debut for us.

No. 6 Marvellous Mick Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

He won his only bumper in good style at Chepstow 13 months ago but needed time off after quite a bad bout of colic. I thought he ran really well on his return in a bumper at this track just before Christmas when he just needed the run and was staying on at the finish. He has come on plenty for that and has been schooling tidily ahead of this debut over hurdles.

Taunton

No. 4 Fire Flyer (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He is another of our bumper winners from last season and I was pleased with his debut over hurdles a month ago at Newbury where he finished second behind a very useful type of Harry Fry's. He has come on for the experience and has a lovely chance.

No. 12 Soir De Gala (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Tom Buckley

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He has been backward and a bit disappointing so far in two starts this season. He didn't really finish his race on his first attempt over hurdles at Exeter on New Year's Day and needs time and experience.

No. 5 Chez Hans (Ger) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Ben Bromley

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 126

Both of mine in this handicap hurdle have been off the track for a long time and will benefit from the outing. Chez Hands won five on the bounce in the summer of 2021 but has had his issues since then and this is his first race for 872 days so I am not expecting fireworks.

No. 2 Wild Max (Ger) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 132

He got a bit jarred up while summer jumping and hasn't run for 568 days. He took well to fences, winning three times, and will probably be going chasing again after this run over hurdles.

