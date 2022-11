Sabrina will be suited by trip at Exeter

Moonshine will undoubtedly benefit for run

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Trip will suit and has a good chance

13:15 - Sabrina

No. 3 Sabrina (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

She was a bit unlucky last time at Wincanton where she might have won in a tight finish but for running a bit green and drifting left after the final flight. This is her last opportunity to run against novices and she must have a decent chance after going close in two handicaps this autumn. Sabrina will be suited by the trip of almost three miles and although she has a 7lbs penalty our good conditional Freddie Gingell takes off a valuable 10 lbs.

Will need the run after long absence



15:35 - Oscars Moonshine

He completed a hat trick in October, 2020 before fracturing a bone in his knee, which put him on the sidelines for 12 months. He then had one run in October last year before another setback. So he's been limited to one race in over two years and is bound to need the run.

Best Chance: Sabrina - 13:15. "Has twice gone close recently and looks to have Presenting A Queen to beat in this novice hurdle."

Made in Ditcheat... Watch below.