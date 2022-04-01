Paul Nicholls: Sabrina has a sound each-way chance at Newbury

Newbury

Improved since winning debut

13:00 - Inca de Lafayette

He's an interesting prospect who won two bumpers in France late last year and then made a winning debut for us over hurdles at Taunton in February. While this is a much better race he gives every sign at home that he has improved since then. I'm hoping for another big show from him.

No. 7 Inca De Lafayette (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Should be ready to compete after break

13:35 - Rainyday Woman

She won three races on the bounce before struggling in the mud in a Class 2 Mares' race at Lingfield in January. The ground was terrible that day and she wasn't right afterwards. But she soon recovered, has had a nice break since then, is fresh and well and should be competitive.

Best chance to be in the mix again

14:45 - Sabrina

She came good in a first time tongue tie at Wincanton on her handicap debut over a trip a month ago. Although she was a bit green and raced lazily at times she was doing all her best work at the finish and probably won with a bit in hand. As long as the ground at Newbury isn't too quick I expect her to run tidily from 2lbs out of the handicap.

No. 12 Sabrina (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 110

He'll need the rain to hold off

15:20 - Glajou

He is proving hard to win with and was well held dropping back to two miles at Wincanton last month. He needs decent ground so I wouldn't want to see any more rain for him at Newbury.

Looking to spark a revival

15:55 - Lalor

He had his issues before joining us in July, is not getting any younger and has found life quite tough this season. He ran his best race for us first time out when he was very fresh which tells its own story. I felt Lalor would appreciate stepping up to three miles at Kempton in January but they went flat out from the start and he was never really travelling that day. Nor did he enjoy racing right handed. I'm hoping that going back left handed with only a handful of runners can spark a revival.

Ayr

Step up may suit struggler

15:00 - Il Ridoto

He has struggled a bit since the handicapper raised him 12lbs for winning at Newbury in November. While stepping him up in trip to two-and-a-half miles on good ground is a bit of an experiment I have a feeling it might suit him well. At Cheltenham last time he got behind and a little outpaced in the Grand Annual before staying on.

Looking to improve back at a favoured track

16:10 - Getaway Trump

He has been very disappointing over fences so was back over hurdles at Taunton late in January when he was keeping on at the finish. His jockey Lorcan Williams felt it was worth trying him over a bit further and he has run well at Ayr before. The drier the ground the better he will like it.

Chepstow - Sound jumper with solid form

15:27 - Siroco Jo

He's a sound jumper who won tidily over hurdles in the autumn and has run a couple of fair races over fences. Finishing third to Sebastapol at Kempton last time looks solid form. He should be winning over fences and probably wants a bit further but Chepstow is a stiff track which brings stamina into play.

Paul's Best Chance on Saturday: "Sabrina each-way in the 14:45 at Newbury. She has a sound each way chance in a competitive handicap."