Six runners at Ascot for Paul on excellent day of racing

Two good chances in competitive handicap hurdle

Pic D'Orhy deserves his shot at Betfair Ascot Chase

Nice prospect is progressing nicely

13:20 - Iliko D'Olivate

A decent prospect he made the perfect start for us at Taunton last month by winning comfortably despite being a bit keen. He was then second to the highly rated novice Chasing Fire at Sandown a fortnight ago over two miles which was a bit sharp for him. He is progressing nicely and looks to have Attacca to beat.

Been waiting for better ground

14:25 - Danny Kirwan

He came tantalisingly close in a valuable handicap at this track late in October when he was a bit keen yet still led for much of the last half mile and was only headed late on by Our Power. I've been waiting for better ground for Danny Kirwan who goes well fresh.

Improving and has a solid chance

15:00 - Irish Hill

No. 7 Irish Hill (Ger) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 128

He was raised 6lbs after a pleasing victory on New Year's Day in the richest race ever run at Fakenham. Positive tactics paid off that day. Irish Hill is an improving young horse who has a solid chance on ground that is in his favour.

Could go well on ground he likes

15:00 - Samarrive

He is back over hurdles for the rest of the season after losing his confidence in two runs over fences. He finished last season on a bright note with a decisive hurdles victory at Sandown. With Freddie Gingell taking off a handy 7lbs I wouldn't be surprised to see Samarrive go well on good ground that plays to his strengths.

In form of his life and deserve his shot at Grade 1

15:35 - Pic D'Orhy

No. 5 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Since his younger days I've always been convinced that he would make a smart chaser. There were some hiccups along the way but he has really come good this season and has earned a shot at this Grade 1 prize after winning Grade 2 races on his last two starts. Pic D'Orhy is more mature now, comes to Ascot in the form of his life and has a lovely chance.

Should be competitive

16:10 - Ivaldi

I was hopeful of a big run from him on Boxing Day at Kempton where he was too keen and fell at the second hurdle. He had run well previously at Ascot, wants this trip, and should be competitive.