Il Ridoto will be suited by New Course at Cheltenham

Knappers Hill looked all classs last time

Ground and trip ideal for Outlaw Peter

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Improved for latest outing but could be a non-runner

Cheltenham 12:40 - Monmiral

I'd like to give him some experience of the track before he goes for the Dipper on New Year's Day but he wants good, safe ground and if it is not suitable when I get to the course on Friday he will not run.

I was pleased with his debut over fences at Warwick where he jumped soundly when second to Jonbon. Monmiral has improved for the run and the step up in trip to miles and a half miles will suit him well.

Should run a solid race

Cheltenham 13:15 - Dolos

Although he ran encouragingly behind Greaneteen at Exeter in the Haldon Gold Cup I still feel he is on too stiff a handicap mark. But he is in good shape and I expect him to run another decent, solid race.

Hoping he returns to form in cheekpieces

Cheltenham 13:15 - Thyme White

No. 2 Thyme White (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 148

He's talented but frustrating because he never seems to run two races alike. He won like a smart horse at Ascot in October, absolutely hacking up, and I don't know what happened last time when he under-performed at the same track.

He's in top order at home and will appreciate the ground at Cheltenham. So we are throwing the dice and hoping he can bounce back to form in first time cheekpieces ridden by Lorcan Williams.

Come on for outing and New Course will suit him better

Cheltenham 13:50 - Il Ridoto

He is back for more at Cheltenham after finishing a decent fourth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup a month ago. The three in front of him that day all had the advantage of a previous run and he would have been closer but for making a mistake at the last fence. Il Rodoto has come on for the outing and I think the stiffer nature of the New Course will suit him better.

High in handicap but always runs his race here

Cheltenham 13:50 - Simply The Betts

He gave David Maxwell a great spin in the Paddy Power. They were handy the whole way, in touch with the leaders before tiring on the flat after being hampered. Simply The Betts is another of ours who is still probably 10lbs too high in the handicap but he has won twice at the track and always runs his race.

Keeps improving and his confidence is sky high

Cheltenham 14:25 - Knappers Hill

He has a brilliant record having won nine of his twelve races, has progressed again this season and looked all class when beating Sceau Royal in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton in November. He loves the ground, keeps improving, has won his last four races and his confidence is sky high. While he has to concede 7lbs to the mare Epatante I suspect his biggest danger is I Like To Move It.

Ground ideal and he'll relish the trip

Cheltenham 15:00 - Outlaw Peter

No. 4 Outlaw Peter (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He has been a revelation this season since a wind op last January and put up a cracking performance when second in the Persian War at Chepstow in October before hosing up last time at Exeter. Good ground is ideal for Outlaw Peter who will relish the step up to almost three miles and must have a leading chance.

Best Chance: Outlaw Peter - 15:00 Cheltenham. "He has blossomed this season and has strong claims stepping up in trip to just shy of three miles."

Disappointing last time but should progress

Hereford 12:47 - Twin Power

He was backward last season, needing a couple of runs for experience but I was looking for a bit better from him last month at Wincanton where he was disappointing on ground that was quicker than ideal. He should progress this winter and will enjoy slower conditions at Hereford.

Ran well recently and has a clear cut chance

Hereford 14:32 - Cap Du Mathan

He is a bit fragile but we think he is a nice chaser in the making and he ran well at Wincanton recently when he finished a close second to Stormin Crossgales. He, too, will appreciate slower ground at Hereford and has a clear cut chance.