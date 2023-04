Bravemansgame runs after missing Aintree

Extra 12 days of rest will benefit

Schooled well and Paul is excited!

17:55 - Bravemansgame

No. 1 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

It's brilliant that he has been cleared to run at Punchestown after issues beyond our control led to him missing Aintree.

The extra 12 days since Cheltenham can only be a positive for Bravemansgame who ran the race of his life against Galopin de Champs in the Gold Cup and I'm really looking forward to taking him on again.

He's in great order at home, schooled beautifully by Harry Cobden on Monday morning and our horses could hardly be in better form. So I'm expecting another big show.