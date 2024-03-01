Paul Nicholls: Kandoo Kid has solid chance in Greatwood Gold Cup

Kandoo Kid has solid chance if handling conditions

Fair mark for Florence so hopeful of a big run

Makin'yourmindup should again be competitive

Newbury

No. 2 Kandoo Kid (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 140

Things didn't go his way when I stepped him up to three miles last time at Doncaster a month ago and I'm putting a line through that run. He was progressing nicely until then, won well at Newbury on December 1 and then chased home Djelo at Ascot.

He is now dropping back in trip, we will ride him handy and this isn't the strongest renewal of the £100,000 Greatwood Gold Cup.

Although Kandoo Kid has won on soft going he would probably prefer drier ground, but he does stay on strongly and should have a solid chance if he handles the conditions

No. 4 Florencethemachine (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 111

She's a nice mare who was successful in her only Point-to-Point and had some good form this season before showing a willing attitude to win from the front at Exeter when we dropped her back to two miles. I'm hopeful of an another big run from Florencethemachine off a mark of 111 which seems fair.

No. 1 Makin'yourmindup EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 134

He showed he handles heavy ground with a tidy success at this track three weeks ago when he kept on stoutly in the closing stages. He is at his best racing left handed and should again be competitive off a 3lbs higher mark provided this race doesn't come too soon.

Doncaster

No. 7 Flash Collonges (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 132

I've been training him all season for the Scottish Grand National and this race could be a handy prep race for him provided they don't get too much more rain at Doncaster. I've been pulling my hair out all winter because Flash Collonges needs good ground and that has been impossible to find this winter.

Ideally I'd like to get two races into him before Ayr. While I'm keen to let him take his chance at Doncaster I will be monitoring conditions on the day.

Now read Tony Calvin's ITV Racing Tips here.