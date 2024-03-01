- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: 140
Paul Nicholls: Kandoo Kid has solid chance in Greatwood Gold Cup
Just the four runners for Paul Nicholls at Newbury and Doncaster on Saturday, but the Betfair Ambassador believes he has some solid chances among his quartet...
Kandoo Kid has solid chance if handling conditions
Fair mark for Florence so hopeful of a big run
Makin'yourmindup should again be competitive
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 111
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 134
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 9
- Weight: 10st 11lbs
- OR: 132
Newbury
13:55 - Kandoo Kid
Things didn't go his way when I stepped him up to three miles last time at Doncaster a month ago and I'm putting a line through that run. He was progressing nicely until then, won well at Newbury on December 1 and then chased home Djelo at Ascot.
He is now dropping back in trip, we will ride him handy and this isn't the strongest renewal of the £100,000 Greatwood Gold Cup.
Although Kandoo Kid has won on soft going he would probably prefer drier ground, but he does stay on strongly and should have a solid chance if he handles the conditions
14:25 - Florencethemachine
She's a nice mare who was successful in her only Point-to-Point and had some good form this season before showing a willing attitude to win from the front at Exeter when we dropped her back to two miles. I'm hopeful of an another big run from Florencethemachine off a mark of 111 which seems fair.
16:05 - Makin'yourmindup
He showed he handles heavy ground with a tidy success at this track three weeks ago when he kept on stoutly in the closing stages. He is at his best racing left handed and should again be competitive off a 3lbs higher mark provided this race doesn't come too soon.
Doncaster
15:40 - Flash Collonges
I've been training him all season for the Scottish Grand National and this race could be a handy prep race for him provided they don't get too much more rain at Doncaster. I've been pulling my hair out all winter because Flash Collonges needs good ground and that has been impossible to find this winter.
Ideally I'd like to get two races into him before Ayr. While I'm keen to let him take his chance at Doncaster I will be monitoring conditions on the day.
