Paul Nicholls: Master Tommytucker has been schooling brilliantly ahead of return

Great chance of second win in 48 hours

13:45 - Flic Ou Voyou

We had a brilliant day at Chepstow on Friday with four winners including Flic Ou Voyou who started the new season in great style with a stylish performance from the front. He didn't have a hard race and was full of life when he enjoyed an early canter this morning. The plan is to run him again here with a 6lbs penalty and he looks to have every chance of doubling his score in 48 hours.

Looks a much better horse than last season

14:15 - Glajou

He joined us in mid season from France where he was placed a couple of times over hurdles. He was a bit backward, took time to settle in and I wasn't hard on him before his debut for us in March at Taunton where he was disappointing a few days before lockdown. Glajou looks a different horse now after his summer holiday, much stronger and he worked nicely and schooled well on Monday. I'd like to think there is better to come this season.

Wind op looks to have worked wonders

14:45- Master Tommytucker

No. 3 Master Tommytucker SBK 1/1 EXC 2.04 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He has bags of talent but has been so frustrating because he has fallen in three of his four chases when bang in contention. Basically he is a sound, fluent jumper as he showed when winning first time last season at Kempton. He then fell late on at the same fence on two subsequent visits to the track. I blame myself for not doing his wind in the summer of 2019 because he was always choking at home and at the end of a race even when he was winning.

We've done his wind now and I am hoping that it will make a big difference to his performance as I believe after travelling beautifully in his races he has been losing concentration when he starts choking. If you look at his races he's fallen each time just as he starts to come under a little bit of pressure.

I have to say Master Tommytucker is twice the horse in his temperament at home since we tinkered with his wind. He used to be a ball of nerves and stress but now he is a completely different horse and his coat looks amazing. He has done loads of schooling over fences for the last three months, jumping brilliantly and this race is a nice starting point to put his troubles behind him.

Quick jumper has a good chance

16:50 - Stormy Ireland

Stormy Ireland is one of 15 horses sent to me this summer by Jarred Sullivan. She is a lovely type who won three valuable races in Ireland for Willie Mullins last season before finishing fifth in the mares' hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Rated 150 she is not the biggest, more like a pocket rocket, loves her schooling sessions at home and is very quick over her fences. She is taking on some promising novices at Newton Abbot but If she jumps well she must have a decent chance getting 7lbs from the boys.

Nice prospect who will be going hurdling after this

17:20 - Pozo Emery

He had one Point-to-Point run in Ireland in January when he travelled extremely well and finished second without quite getting the trip over three miles, though the front two were miles clear of the rest. I do like Pozo Emery who is a great looker and will have this one run in a bumper for experience before going hurdling. He is a nice prospect for the future.