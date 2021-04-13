To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Paul Nicholls: Magic Saint can make up for Aintree mishap at Cheltenham

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Will one of Paul's pair win at Cheltenham on Wednesday?

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls discusses his runners at Cheltenham on Wednesday and says Magic Saint can bounce back at the course where he won in November...

Paul's Best Chance on Wednesday - Magic Saint each-way in the 14:40 at Cheltenham: "I’m keen to try him again at this trip of two and a half miles after his mishap at Aintree."

Magic Saint and Bryan Carver target another win

He was jumping beautifully and going ok in the Topham at Aintree on Friday until his saddle slipped as he swung left after the Canal Turn so Harry Cobden pulled him up. You wouldn't know he'd had a race when he schooled fine on Monday morning and I'm keeping him to two-and-a-half miles ridden by Bryan Carver who won on him at this track in November.

Could be a lively outsider

15:50 - Diese Des Bieffes

He was showing plenty and travelling really well last time at Kempton, looking like he'd have a big say in the outcome until blundering out of contention at the second last flight. Angus Cheleda wisely looked after Diese Des Bieffes and virtually pulled him up as he thought he'd lost his action. But he was fine afterwards and could be a lively outsider in this.

Best chance. Magic Saint. Each Way. 14.40. I'm keen to try him again at this trip of two and a half miles after his mishap at Aintree.

