Midweek racing at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls has just the one runner

Has done well this season and been waiting for better ground

14:05 - Lallygag

He has been off since early February just waiting for better ground and hopefully conditions will continue to dry out at Cheltenham. This will be his last run of the season for Lallygag before he goes chasing.

He has done well this season, winning three times over hurdles from five starts but I'd say his mark of 132 is high enough for what he has achieved.