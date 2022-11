Il Ridoto Paul's best chance of the day in Paddy Power

12:35 - Blueking d'Ouroux

No. 2 Blueking D'oroux (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He had smart form in France where he made a winning start over hurdles and was then placed twice at Auteuil behind the star three-year-old Losange Bleu. Blueking d'Oroux joined us in the spring, has done very well physically and runs here instead of Auteuil on Sunday. He works nicely, has schooled well and is very fit so I'm expecting a big run on his debut for us.

Classy hurdler should improve for chasing experience

13:45 - Monmiral

We were not too hard on him last season after he picked up a nasty injury at Newcastle in November but he bounced back with a fine run into second place behind Epatante in a Grade 1 race at Aintree in April.

Monmiral was always going to be a chaser and has done plenty of schooling although I'd have preferred to start him at a smaller track a month ago but there was nothing suitable on decent ground.

Like some French horses he tends to jump fences a bit low almost as if he is trying to hurdle them so he does need to use his head and learn to adapt. He will be fine but I expect him to improve with experience.

Race will suit over trip that he needs

14:20 - Il Ridoto

No. 12 Il Ridoto (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 140

He had a wind op in the summer because his breathing was troubling him last season. Our horses tend to improve a lot from four to five and a fast run handicap like the Paddy Power will suit him a lot better than small field novice chases. He certainly seems to have progressed and he looks to have a great each-way chance over this trip which he now needs.

Ready to run for his life

14:20 - Simply The Betts

He loves Cheltenham and is a lively outsider ridden for the first time by his new owner David Maxwell. While Simply the Betts doesn't get much help from the handicapper I'd say he is the best we've had him. He looks fantastic in his coat, goes well fresh and like a lot of our recent winners he has done loads of work. He is ready to run for his life.

Still improving and stays well but this is tougher

14:55 - Shearer

The plan was to go chasing with Shearer after one run over hurdles but that has been shelved for the time being and he has improved with two wins that have seen his handicap mark upped 12lbs to 139. So this will be tougher for Shearer who looked good at this course last time and stays very well.

Best Chance: Il Ridoto. 14:20. "Looks to have a cracking each-way chance in a race that should play to his strengths."

