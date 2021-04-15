Paul Nicholls: Huelgoat has obvious chance on stable debut at Exeter

Better ground should suit my soul Fontwell runner

13:20 - Sending Love

He looked good when winning decisively at Ffos Las on his first start for us and has since been finding life quite tough against decent opposition on deep winter ground. He should be much more competitive at Fontwell where he will appreciate the drier ground conditions.

French recruit the pick of my two Exeter runners

16:50 - Kilmington Rose

She has been knocking on the door this season and was second to a useful type at Wincanton before running ok last time in the EBF Mares' final at Newbury. She is in much calmer waters in this maiden at Exeter and has a favourite's chance of getting off the mark.

19:50 - Huelgoat

No. 1 Huelgoat (Fr) EXC 1.44 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He joined us before Christmas after winning a bumper over one and a half miles in France on his third start. I've been waiting for better ground for Huelgoat who looks to have an obvious chance on his debut for us carrying a 7lbs penalty. So Angus Cheleda's 7lbs claim comes in handy.