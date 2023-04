Just the two runners for Paul on Saturday

Holetown Hero has a touch of class

Return to flat can "spark up" Pleasant Man

Best chance of victory

Newton Abbot: 13:40 - Holetown Hero



He has plenty of ability, is very consistent and after winning twice has to carry a double penalty back in novice company.

Ideally he'd like better ground but he has a touch of class and needs to finish in the first four to qualify for the final of a £100,000 novice handicap hurdle on the last day of the season at Sandown. We won this race with Knappers Hill a year ago on his way to landing the final.

Holetown Hero looks to have a solid chance of defying a double penalty.





No. 1 Holetown Hero (Fr) EXC 1.86 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Back on the flat could work

Musselburgh: 15:35 - Pleasant Man



He is rated 95 on the flat so its disappointing that he hasn't yet delivered over hurdles this season.

But he has gone very close to winning on his last three starts, is very fit and fresh and it wouldn't surprise me if a return to the flat sparks him up again.