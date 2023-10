Hitman my best chance on Sunday

Inthewaterside a classy horse

Liairi an interesting recruit new recruit by Cracksman

No. 1 Hitman (Fr) EXC 3.25 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 158

He is back for another crack at the Old Roan Chase after a fine performance a year ago when he only was just beaten in a photo finish. He also ran a blinder when finishing third in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

He has done plenty at home and I've had this race in mind from the moment he came back into training in July. I'm hoping he can go one better this time. He has done plenty at home.



My Best chance on Sunday is Hitman. I couldn't be happier with his preparation as he seeks to go one better in this race than last year.

No. 1 Inthewaterside (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He proved to be one of our better bumper horses last season by winning both his starts which I admit surprised me a bit because he was quite big and backward. He won tidily first time at Exeter before powering clear up the hill at Sandown in the style of a classy horse.

While he is going nicely at home and has done plenty of schooling he's a bery big strong type, almost 18 hands, and the hurdles tend to get in his way a little bit, so the experience at Aintree will not be lost on him.

No. 2 Sonigino (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Non Runner

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 137

He ran a race full of promise two weeks in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow where he cruised through the race, led two out before finishing third after tiring late on as lack of peak fitness told.

The testing ground that day just found him out and hopefully he has a lovely chance with my one worry that this race might be coming a bit too soon after Chepstow. The plan is then to go chasing with him.

No. 8 Him Malaya (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 106

He has been a bit backward up to now but has shown a bit of promise and there should be some improvement to come. He looks to be on a decent mark in this handicap for conditional jockeys and is well capable of running tidily.

No. 5 Liari (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

He's an interesting recruit new recruit by Cracksman and won at Toulouse over ten furlongs in the Spring in the colours of the Aga Khan.

He was due to run at Chepstow a fortnight ago until I pulled him out when the ground turned bottomless after torrential rain. He has done plenty of schooling and I'm hopeful he can be a useful juvenile.

No. 5 Panjari (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He arrived from Germany with two Listed wins to his name but he blew a fuse in the paddock on his debut for us at Chepstow a fortnight ago and had left his race behind by the time he got to the start.

That was a total surprise because he hadn't misbehaved at home. Hopefully wearing a hood will help keep him calm this time and we will also saddle him in the racecourse stables. The testing ground at Chepstow was also too soft for Panjari who will appreciate drier conditions at Wincanton.

No. 4 Enrilo (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 137

He has only got round twice over the past two seasons and has been incredibly frustrating but I still believe he has the ability to pop up in a decent race one day. On his last start he fell in the bet365 Gold Cup and broke some ribs when another horse trod on him.

He has been schooled twice a week over all sorts of obstacles and I'm looking for a confidence booster for him in this race which would set him up for shot at the Badger Beer Chase back at Wincanton on November 11. He schooled great over fences on Friday morning and it wouldn't surprise me me if he ran very well.

No. 3 Switch Hitter (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 137

A fun horse, he had a shortened campaign last winter after a setback and did well to win on his second start at this course in the Spring. The forecast is dry between now and Sunday and the better the ground the better Switch Hitter and Enrilo should run.

No. 1 Oscars Moonshine (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Miss Olive Nicholls

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 9lbs

OR: 124

He is forging a rewarding partnership with my daughter Olive and seems to have turned a corner after a frustrating time with injuries. They scored tidily at Wincanton at the end of last season and again won with something to spare at Kempton seven days ago.

Oscars Moonshine picked up a penalty for his latest success which takes his weight to 12 st 9lbs but this is a condensed handicap and the last chance for him to run him before he is re-assessed. Olive rides him with plenty of confidence and takes a valuable 7lbs off his back.

