Grivetana has a solid chance in opener

Hermes Allen has improved since Cheltenham win

Soul Warwich runner has a chance of landing bumper

Solid chance back against her own sex

Newbury 12:10 - Grivetana

She's been consistent since joining us, has finished second at Newbury on her last two starts and ran up to her best in the Gerry Fielden when chasing home the smart winner First Street a month ago. Geivetana was raised only one pound for that run and back against her own sex has a solid chance of going one better.

Likely to need this run after minor setback

Newbury 13:50 - Silent Revolution

Lightly raced he is back over hurdles for the rest of the season to gain more experience after a disappointing debut over fences in October at Newton Abbot where his jumping let him down. He had a minor setback afterwards so it is likely he will need this race after a couple of weeks on the sidelines. I'd expect him to improve for this run.

Improved since Cheltenham and is in great shape

Newbury 15:00 - Hermes Allen

He looks to have a decent chance of completing the hat-trick for the yard in this Grade 1 race following the success of Bravemansgame in 2020 and Stage Star last year. Like them Hermes Allen is on an upward curve having won both his starts for us from the front.

No. 4 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.14 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He surprised me a bit by winning easily on his debut at Stratford as he hadn't shown much at home but he has sharpened up no end since then, was impressive in a stronger race at Cheltenham and has improved a fair bit since then.

Hermes Allen schooled on Thursday morning and is in great shape. While this is the slowest ground he has raced on this season it's encouraging that he handled soft going in his Point-to-Points.

Solid jumper and any further rain a big plus

Newbury 15:35 - Halo Des Obeaux

He has run well over hurdles on both starts this season, winning in deep ground at Sandown and then finishing a decent fourth back at the same track on a 6lbs higher mark. Although he fell on his only start over fences last season he is basically a sound jumper and will enjoy the flat track at Newbury. With a clear round he should be competitive and the more it rains on the day the better he will like it.

Has been working bith some of our bumper winners

Warwick 15:20 - Don't Tell Sue

He is a nice, scopey horse who has come through our academy with Will Biddick and is ready to make his debut. He has been working with several of our bumper horses that have been winning and I'd like to think he can run well, too.