Paul Nicholls: Ground and track in Frodon's favour and I'm expecting a big run

Sandown

Trying to gain confident and will improve for run

13:15 - Tamaroc du Mathan

He took to fences really well last season and chased home Shishkin at Kempton over Christmas in 2020. But he has always had issues with his breathing, was struggling before unseating at Ayr in the spring and has questions to answer after another below par effort on his return over two and a half miles at Aintree in October. We gave him a tie forward operation afterwards to help his wind and he seems to be in good form at home. We just want to get his confidence back at Sandown and I'm sure he will improve for the run.

Poor of late but does love this race

13:15 - Dolos

He has been a smart chaser for us but has been disappointing this season and is struggling for form. He seems to have lost his way and has now been dropped to a mark of 143. He usually comes good in the spring and always runs well in this race having won it twice, and also finished a close second to Moonlighter a year ago. But he does need to improve a fair bit to have a chance this time.

Has lots of ability and has a clear cut chance

14:20 - Pic D'Orhy

No. 5 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He is in great shape and jumped well at Ascot last time where he was very impressive. But despite loads of schooling at home he can still take a chance at his fences and fell late on at Newbury in November when in command. While he needs to respect his fences he has loads of ability, will enjoy the ground at Sandown and has a clear cut chance.

Best Chance: Pic D'Orhy - 14:20 Sandown. He looked very good at Ascot and has strong claims in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Chase.

Can run a very good race

15:30 - Kapcorse

I withdrew him from the Skybet Chase at Doncaster last Saturday when the ground started to dry up. I was delighted with the way he won at Newbury in November on his first start for a year and although he has been raised 8lbs to a mark of 139 I feel he can again run very well.

Handicapper has given him a chance

15:30 - Real Steel

I was expecting a much better performance from him at Kempton over Christmas but pulled him out once the going turned very soft. Conditions should be more suitable for Real Steel at Sandown and the handicapper has given him a chance as he is now down to a mark of 145 having been as high as 166 15 months ago. The key to him is going right handed on good ground so I'm hopeful he can be in the shake up.

Musselburgh

Track and trip just the ticket

12:57 - Friend or Foe

He won nicely at Uttoxeter in May but has been off with a little injury since finishing third at Warwick in September. He is fine now, ready to go again and two and a half miles on a flat track at Musselburgh should be just the ticket for him.

Another who will like the good ground

14:40 - Wild Max

He is back over hurdles for the time being as he didn't seem to enjoy his debut over fences at Ludlow a month ago and was eventually pulled up by Harry Cobden. He has done well for his owners in the past and is another of ours who prefers the good ground he will get here. It also helps that Angus Cheleda can claim a handy 5lbs.

Good chance especially if the rain comes

15:45 - Highland Hunter

He has developed into a proper staying chaser and followed up a determined victory at Sandown with an excellent run into second place behind Iwilldoit in the Coral Welsh National at Chepstow. While Highland Hunter would prefer softer conditions at Musselburgh I'm pleased that they have been watering the course and are due plenty of rain on Saturday. He must have a good chance.

Cheltenham qualification the aim

16:19 - Soldier of Love

He achieved plenty in the summer of 2020 after joining us and was second to Galvin in October that year before life got much tougher for him in handicaps. As he is not good enough to win off his current mark of 140 it makes sense to have a shot at Hunter chases and try to qualify him for the big one at Cheltenham in March.

Leopardstown Grade 1 has been the target for Frodon

15:15 - Frodon

No. 5 Frodon (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

I've had this race in mind for him since the summer as he is not going to Cheltenham this time. Things didn't work out in the King George at Kempton where he and the Gold Cup winner Minella Indo paid the price for taking each other on from the start. The testing going was also against him that day.

Bryony Frost gets a great tune out of Frodon who beat Galvin and Minella Indo in the Grade 1 Champion Chase at Down Royal in October. He doesn't have to lead and we will not be getting into a fight up front this time. Frodon should be suited by the big galloping track at Leopardstown and better ground. You can never rule him out and I'm looking for another big run.

**

Bryony Frost's brand new Betfair column kicks off next week - get her exclusive review of her weekend rides including Frodon and thoughts on the week ahead.

You can listen to our new Ambassador on the latest episode of our Cheltenham Roarcast podcast