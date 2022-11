Paul Nicholls on his Friday Exeter quintet

12:40 - Outlaw Peter

He showed the benefit of a wind op by hacking up in a maiden at Kempton in May. He showed notable improvement when a pleasing second in the Grade 2 Persian War Hurdle at Chepstow early last month where he just blew up going to the final flight. He's a really nice horse, seems to have sharpened up and should take all the beating under a 6lbs penalty.

No. 2 Outlaw Peter (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Exeter winner is solid chance on ideal ground



13:15 - Lallygag

A half-brother to Lalor he won with his head in his chest on his hurdles debut in an uncompetitive novice event at this track just over a fortnight ago. Although he now has a 6lbs penalty on his return to Exeter he looks to have a solid chance again on good ground that is ideal for him.

No. 1 Lallygag (Ger) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Cheek-pieces should wake him up



14:25 - Flash Collonges

A big, gross horse, he needed his first outing of the season enormously at Chepstow where he was on and off the bridle before keeping on to finish five-and-a-half lengths behind the winner Press Your Luck who was fit and ready. That was an encouraging run by Flash Collonges who was always going to be a chaser and has benefitted from a wind op over the summer. He has come on plenty since Chepstow, stays well, and enjoys decent ground.

I'm looking to cheek-pieces to wake up Flash Collonges who tends to race lazily and now gets 8lbs from Press Your Luck in this interesting three runner race.

Prep has been first class and he's ready to go

15:35 - Greaneteen

He has achieved so much already at the top level and continues to progress at home. He needed the run when finishing fourth in this race a year ago but that put him spot on for the Grade 1 Tingle Creek at Sandown a month later which he won in great style.

We have done a lot more with Greaneteen this time ahead of this first start of the season and he is ready. His work has been first class, he has also enjoyed an away day and is still improving. The challenge at Exeter is not so much his fitness; more that he has to concede 20lbs to some of his rivals. Win, lose or draw he then heads back to Sandown for another crack at the Tingle Creek.

No. 1 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 168

Will feel free and would have chance at his best

15:35 - Dolos

Tough and reliable he fully deserved his day in the sun over two miles at Sandown in February in a two mile handicap that he has made his own in the past five years. Two miles on a right-handed handed track is ideal for Dolos who usually carries top weight and will think he is running free at Exeter with only 10st 6lbs on his back in a small field which suits him.

If he reproduces his last two fine runs at Sandown and Warwick he'd have a big chance, but I'm aware that he usually reserves his best form for the spring.