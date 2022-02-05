- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryony Frost
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: -
Paul Nicholls: Greaneteen is fit and will enjoy Leopardstown conditions
Paul Nicholls has three runners across two meetings on Sunday, but all eyes will be on star chaser Greaneteen at the Dublin Racing Festival...
"I’ve freshened up Greaneteen who is hard fit and should be suited by conditions at Leopardstown provided they don’t get too much rain on ground that has been well watered."
Freshened up and is hard fit
Leopardstown 13:50 - Greaneteen
He looked so good when winning the Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in December but couldn't lay a glove on Shishkin on soft ground at Kempton over Christmas. While I blame myself for running him too soon after Sandown he would never have beaten Shishkin who looks a real champion. I've freshened up Greaneteen who is hard fit and should be suited by conditions at Leopardstown provided they don't get too much rain on ground that has been well watered.
Good run expected before going to Cheltenham
Musselburgh 14:40 - Saint Sonnet
This looks a useful opportunity to give Saint Sonnet another run before the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. He ran well for a long way in the Coral Cup last March, stays strongly and was keeping on when second in a competitive race at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He will not mind if the ground turns soft at Musselburgh.
Trip and track in his favour
He is down to a handicap mark of 123 after a disappointing run last time at Taunton where he travelled well on the final turn before fading badly in the closing stages. Given that he sometimes struggles to finish his races a bare two miles on a tight track like Musselburgh should be in his favour.
Best chance: Greaneteen - 13:50 Leopardstown. He is in great shape and deserves a crack at the best of the Irish.