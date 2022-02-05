Paul Nicholls: Greaneteen is fit and will enjoy Leopardstown conditions

Freshened up and is hard fit

Leopardstown 13:50 - Greaneteen

No. 5 Greaneteen (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

He looked so good when winning the Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown in December but couldn't lay a glove on Shishkin on soft ground at Kempton over Christmas. While I blame myself for running him too soon after Sandown he would never have beaten Shishkin who looks a real champion. I've freshened up Greaneteen who is hard fit and should be suited by conditions at Leopardstown provided they don't get too much rain on ground that has been well watered.

Good run expected before going to Cheltenham

Musselburgh 14:40 - Saint Sonnet

This looks a useful opportunity to give Saint Sonnet another run before the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. He ran well for a long way in the Coral Cup last March, stays strongly and was keeping on when second in a competitive race at Wincanton on Boxing Day. He will not mind if the ground turns soft at Musselburgh.

Trip and track in his favour

Musselburgh 15:15 - Glajou

He is down to a handicap mark of 123 after a disappointing run last time at Taunton where he travelled well on the final turn before fading badly in the closing stages. Given that he sometimes struggles to finish his races a bare two miles on a tight track like Musselburgh should be in his favour.

Best chance: Greaneteen - 13:50 Leopardstown. He is in great shape and deserves a crack at the best of the Irish.